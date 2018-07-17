Keysight Honored with 2018 Engineering Education Collaboration Award from the American Society for Engineering Education

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, received the 2018 Excellence in Engineering Education Collaboration Award from the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE). The award recognizes Keysight’s collaboration with universities primarily through the Keysight RF/Microwave Industry-Ready Student Certification Program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005704/en/

Howard R. Appelman, Associate Technical Fellow and Chair of the ASEE Corporate Members Council, Boeing; Erica Messinger, Keysight Technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Keysight RF/Microwave Industry-Ready Student Certification Program serves as a collaboration between industry and universities to produce and recognize industry-ready engineers. This allows potential employers to hire with confidence knowing the productivity of the new employee is assured from their first day. More than 40 universities around the globe have adopted and use Keysight’s program in their curriculum.

At ASEE's 125th Annual Conference, Keysight’s Erica Messinger, Director of Worldwide University Programs, moderated a panel discussion bringing together voices from multiple universities as each shared how they are innovating their RF curriculum and helping to prepare engineering students for tomorrow’s RF challenges.

Messinger accepted the award on behalf of Keysight stating, “Students demonstrate RF technical knowledge, design expertise, and hands-on measurement proficiency in the use of Keysight EEsof EDA software design tools and Keysight instruments. It is exciting to see students demonstrate immediate value to prospective employers while confirming each university’s commitment to prepare students for future industry contributions. Keysight is honored to receive the 2018 Engineering Education Collaboration Award and is committed to the success of engineering students and our university partnerships.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005704/en/

CONTACT: Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas

+1 303 662 4748

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

or

Magda Antone, Europe

+34 (93) 3434612

press.emea@keysight.com

or

Connie Wong, Asia

+852 3197-7818

connie-ky_wong@keysight.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION SOFTWARE MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING TRAINING

SOURCE: Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 07/17/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005704/en