Aethon Named 2018 Top 50 Robotics Company by Robotics Business Review for Seventh Year Running

Aethon, Inc., a global leader in autonomous mobile robot solutions, was recognized by Robotics Business Review in its seventh annual RBR50 list. According to Robotics Business Review, this year's list spotlights the global best among robotics innovators, suppliers, and influencers. Aethon continues to lead the way with its autonomous mobile robot platform and has been on the list for the last seven years since its inception and is one of only very few robotics companies to achieve this milestone.

TUG autonomous mobile robot delivers materials in manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

The RBR50 list is dynamic with robotics companies entering and leaving on an annual basis thus creating a list indicative of where the global robotics industry is heading as a whole. Key attributes among the 2018 winners include novel technology, strong understanding of customer needs and an ecosystem of developers and integrators. Aethon is privileged to be part of this prestigious group which includes companies such as Amazon Robotics, FANUC, IBM, Kuka and Toyota among other innovative robotics companies.

“We would like to congratulate all of the robotic companies recognized and are equally privileged to be part of an innovative community of thought leaders. The adoption of robotic technology is accelerating and Aethon is excited to extend our technology to healthcare, manufacturing as well as hospitality and do so as part of the global network of the ST Engineering group,” said Mr Aldo Zini, CEO of Aethon.

About Aethon

Aethon, a company of Vision Technologies Systems, Inc. (VT Systems), is the leading autonomous mobile delivery robot and automates internal logistics in hospitals, manufacturing environments and hospitality settings by delivering goods and supplies using its TUG autonomous mobile robot. For more information, visit www.aethon.com.

VT Systems is an engineering company providing integrated solutions to the commercial and government markets in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. VT Systems’ innovative solutions, products and services include aircraft maintenance, repair and modification; software solutions in training and simulation; satellite-based IP communications technology; network solutions that integrate data, voice and video; rugged computers and computer peripheral equipment; specialized truck bodies and trailers; weapons and munitions systems; road construction equipment; and ship design and shipbuilding. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va., VT Systems operates globally and is a wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering. Please visit www.vt-systems.com.

