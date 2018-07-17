ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong; Largest local e-sports extravaganza featuring world-renowned gamers

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--The largest local e-sports extravaganza, the ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong, will be held August 24 - August 26, 2018 inside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong returns this summer (Aug. 24 - 26) with professional gamers competing for glory at Return of the Legends 2018, Hong Kong PUBG World Invitational and ZOTAC CUP MASTERS CS:GO 2018 Grand Finals! Gaming fans will get to try their hand at the latest games and products at the 'Experience Zone,' while gizmo and gadget lovers will be able to shop for everything digital at the Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival 2018. And don't miss the music performances and entertainment! (Photo: Business Wire)

Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), this year’s festival will be larger in scale and feature three international e-sports tournaments, with over 110 players throughout the world. Highlighting this year’s festival is the Experience Zone, showcasing the latest e-sports-related products and featuring game displays, virtual reality demos, mobile game trials , KOL stages, and music performances. Visitors can enjoy fascinating activities and experience game products first-hand.

“HKTB’s first e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong provided enormous international exposure for Asia’s World City and reinforced our stature as the events capital of Asia,” said Bill Flora, director at HKTB USA. “Capitalizing on the worldwide enthusiasm for e-sports, in year two, HKTB has significantly enhanced the festival with richer content, aiming to entice more young visitors to come and experience the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of Hong Kong.”

Largest local e-sports tournaments

The ICBC (Asia) e-Sports and Music Festival Hong Kong will include three top international e-sports tournaments, featuring a strong player line-up and the highest prize pool in Hong Kong’s e-sports history.

Three top international e-sports tournaments will be staged: the acclaimed “Return of the Legends 2018” and two brand new tournaments – the “ZOTAC CUP MASTERS CS:GO 2018 Grand Finals” and the “Hong Kong PUBG World Invitational.” In the “Return of the Legends 2018,” former winners of world championships and other legendary players will form two teams, Team East and Team West, to compete for glory. Organized and sponsored by renowned Hong Kong based gaming hardware manufacturer ZOTAC, the “ZOTAC CUP MASTERS CS:GO 2018 Grand Finals” will offer a total prize pool of $300,000, setting a new record in Hong Kong’s e-sports tournament. Fourteen international and two local teams will compete for the “Hong Kong PUBG World Invitational” championship, with total value of prize money reaching US$150,000, which is the largest amount ever in local PUBG tournaments. Over 110 local and international players will participate in three e-sports tournaments, including renowned local player Tabe, who was on the first runner-up team in the “League of Legends World Championship.” Two local teams from the Hong Kong qualifier, which will be held from 19 to 22 July, will represent the city in the “Hong Kong PUBG World Invitational” to compete with 14 international teams.

Live broadcasts of the e-sports tournaments

The HKTB will collaborate with key online platforms and will live stream three e-sports tournaments in three languages (Cantonese, Mandarin and English).

Ticketing

Tickets for all e-sports tournaments in the ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong will be available for sale at Hong Kong Ticketing from 16 July (Monday) onwards. Tickets will be available at the HKCEC box office during the Festival.

Ticket holders of the Hong Kong Computer & Communication Festival 2018 will be entitled to free admission to the ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong — Experience Zone on the same day; and ticket holders of the ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong e-sports tournaments will be entitled to free admission to both the Experience Zone and the Hong Kong Computer & Communication Festival 2018 in Hall 1 of the HKCEC on the same day.

For more details about the ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong, visit the website: www.emfhk.com.

Media can download press release, photos, related information and videos from the HKTB website:

FTP (valid until 7 December 2018)： ftp://2018EMFHK-b:445566@ftpsvr01.hktb.com/

