smartTrade Technologies Recognized Once Again as a Leader in FX Aggregation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, announces that its LiquidityFX platform has gained a highly commended mention for Best Liquidity Aggregation System Provider at the 2018 e-FX Awards.

smartTrade’s Aggregation is used by buy- and sell-side to improve execution and consolidate liquidity and is part of the end-to-end trading platform LiquidityFX (LFX). Combined with other modules such as Smart Order Routing, Low Latency Connectivity, Risk Management and Distribution over multiple channels (APIs, White Label, MBPs) it provides a powerful solution for everyone in the FX arena.

LiquidityFX supports Spots, Swaps, Forwards, NDFs, Precious Metals as well as Cryptocurrencies, and is available as software only or a fully managed hosted solution. smartTrade also provides a TCA/Big data solution via smartAnalytics.

“In a market where transparency has become increasingly important, the fact that smartTrade does not charge Liquidity Providers and that our clients can predict exactly the cost of their FX platform independently of their trading volumes is the key benefit of our offering,” commented David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. “Our solution is modular, cross-asset, out-of-box and easy to integrate which gives a real edge to our clients allowing them to obtain a fast time to market, stability and of course to cut cost,” he concluded.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

