Clinical Study Shows Efficacy of Dual-Ring Wound Protector in Lowering Surgical Site Infection in Pancreaticoduodenectomy Procedures

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--New clinical evidence demonstrates the value of Applied Medical’s Alexis wound protector/retractor in pancreaticoduodenectomy (PD) procedures, also known as Whipple procedures. A study published this month in the Annals of Surgery showcases a significant reduction in PD surgical site infection (SSI) when the dual-ring Alexis wound protector/retractor was used. The Alexis wound protector/retractor lowered incisional SSI in PD procedures by 52 percent compared to cases that did not utilize a wound protector.

The volume of PD cases has been increasing over the past two decades, 1 yet postoperative morbidity remains high, up to 40 percent in high-volume pancreatic centers, 2 with a substantial amount resulting from SSI. The risk of incisional SSI is even higher in cases requiring biliary drainage prior to the procedure. 1

In addition to reducing incisional SSI in PD procedures, the Alexis wound protector/retractor has been clinically proven to reduce incisional SSI across multiple surgical specialties. 3-5 “It’s our company’s mission to make a meaningful, positive difference by enhancing surgical outcomes,” said Serene Wachli, president of the Horizon II Division at Applied Medical. “We’re proud to design, develop and manufacture our Alexis wound protectors, which have been shown to be effective in helping reduce SSI in a wide variety of procedures.”

Study Design

The study was a multicenter, parallel, dual-arm, double-blind, randomized controlled trial that evaluated the efficacy of the Alexis wound protector/retractor to reduce the risk of incisional SSI among patients with a biliary stent undergoing an elective PD. The study compared the use of the dual-ring wound protector to the current standard of care at the Foothills Medical Centre and The Ottawa Hospital in Calgary and Ottawa, Canada, respectively. The Alexis wound protector/retractor group was comprised of 57 patients and the no-wound-protector group was comprised of 50 patients. After observing that the risk of incisional SSI was significantly lower with the use of dual-ring wound protectors, the data safety panel stopped the trial at the first planned interim analysis due to the dramatically positive treatment effect and the understanding of the economic impact associated with addressing incisional SSI occurrence. 1

About SSI

SSI accounts for 20 percent of healthcare-associated infections, 6 resulting in approximately $3.5 billion to $10 billion annual healthcare expenditures in the United States. 7 Additionally, incisional SSI may lead to increased postoperative pain, poor wound healing and incisional hernias. 8-12

About the Alexis Wound Protector/Retractor

Developed and manufactured by Applied Medical, the Alexis wound protector/retractor features a dual-ring design in a wide range of sizes for use within multiple specialties. The Alexis wound protector/retractor features 360-degree protection to help reduce surgical site infection, 1, 3-5, 13-14 shield incision sites from bacterial invasion 15-16 and maintain moisture to promote healing. 17

About Applied Medical

Applied Medical is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance patient outcomes and enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgery. As a new generation medical device company, Applied Medical is proud to have a significant and sustainable impact on healthcare by delivering breakthrough technologies that enhance clinical care and satisfy the pressing economic needs of our customers.

Applied Medical is committed to being a part of the overall solution to reduce SSI through research, education and awareness. The company has developed stopsurgicalsiteinfection.com as a comprehensive resource for healthcare professionals to learn more about the prevention of SSI.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Southern California, Applied Medical is a rapidly growing, global organization with approximately 4,000 team members. We are proud to provide our products and unique business model to more than 75 countries.

