Implementing Cross Channel Synergies Helped a CPG Client Improve Customer Retention Levels by 12% | Quantzig

According to CPG industry experts at Quantzig, “Despite a declining GDP and currency weaknesses, businesses in the CPG industry have started migrating to online channelsto reinvent themselves and gain a stronger foothold in the market.”

Over the past few years, players in the CPG industry are increasingly shifting from the traditional approaches and are focusing on implementing digital strategies to enhance the overall shopping experience for customers. Additionally, as leading retailers migrate to online channels and e-commerce platforms, CPG industry firms are focusing on devising appropriate go-to-market strategies that will help them gain a stronger foothold in the retail and CPG market space. Also, factors such as decreasing operating margins and the fluctuating consumer demands are expected to pose major challenges for players in the CPG space.

With the help of our cross channel synergies solution, the client was able to identify innovative ways to offer customized services based on customers’ preferences. It also resulted in an upsurge in customer retention and satisfaction levels by a considerable percentage.

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

