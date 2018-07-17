CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--CRFS, an RF technology company, has today launched a new software tool called RFeye DeepView. DeepView is unique in two key ways. Firstly, it allows the user to analyze the RF spectrum in precise detail, to discover signals of interest that might be intermittent or hidden in the noise. It also enables the user to analyze vast data sets with unprecedented ease and speed; datasets that would normally take days to review can now be analyzed in minutes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005472/en/

Digging Deep into the RF Spectrum: New CRFS Toolkit for Forensic Spectrum Analysis (Photo: Business Wire)

Often signals of short duration and low power, especially those that cause sporadic interference, can be extremely difficult to isolate and identify within the vast amount of data present in the RF spectrum. DeepView helps the user to rapidly search and drill down to a specific time and frequency and isolate a signal of interest. The I&Q data of a nanosecond burst can then be exported for further analysis or demodulation.

“ The RF spectrum is becoming increasingly congested, which makes it easier for signals of interest to be concealed or lost amongst other transmissions ”, said Jon Bradley, CRFS, VP Sales. “ DeepView helps users quickly and easily drill down and isolate the signal they are interested in. This can then be viewed and analyzed in extremely high resolution.”

“ The power of DeepView ”, continued Bradley “ is fully realized when it is used with the RFeye Recorder. The high bandwidth recorder can capture spectrum data up to 18GHz, with no loss of resolution or fidelity. With DeepView and Recorder, you never miss a signal. For example, we had a customer who was experiencing interference on one of their systems. By using DeepView and Recorder, they were able to record and analyze the spectral data, find the source of the interference, and counteract the issue in a matter of hours.”

DeepView has many applications in military, regulatory and test environments. For example, in surveillance scenarios the ability to find, record and analyze short, low power transmissions can be vital to understand and exploit signals. DeepView is also beneficial in hunting for interference that could negatively impact the performance and safety of avionic, radar and communications systems.

RFeye DeepView and Recorder form part of the CRFS suite of spectrum monitoring and analysis solutions, designed for military, security services, spectrum regulators and systems integrators. For more information about DeepView visit the CRFS website www.crfs.com

About CRFS

CRFS creates rugged deployable systems to detect, identify and geolocate signals in complex RF environments. We provide end-to-end automated solutions for spectrum management and deconfliction, interference hunting and threat detection, using our intelligent receiver technology, software and advanced analytics. Our RFeye systems are widely deployed by military, intelligence, law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

CRFS has facilities in Cambridge, UK and Chantilly, Virginia USA. We also have a network of trusted international partners that provide local support to our global customer base.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005472/en/

CONTACT: CRFS

Jamie Shepperd, VP Marketing

media@crfs.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE SATELLITE SECURITY DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE

SOURCE: CRFS

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/17/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005472/en