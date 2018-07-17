SpotSee Opens Global Calibration Facility in Brazil to Better Serve International Customers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--SpotSee, the global leader in shock and vibration monitoring through low-cost connectivity and data, has opened a new global calibration facility in São Paulo, Brazil, to better serve its international customers by quickly and cost-effectively servicing ShockLog® units.

ShockLog units must receive firmware updates and be recalibrated every year in order to meet quality assurance standards required by many insurance companies. Without meeting these standards, the devices are rendered ineffective in assigning blame to damage or mishandling, and could potentially cost companies millions of dollars. This facility uses certified technicians and is dedicated to servicing the units in a week’s time.

“It is important that ShockLog devices are regularly calibrated and updated to ensure they provide accurate readings and meet all quality assurance standards,” said Roberto Pinheiro, general manager – Central and South America, SpotSee. “This calibration facility will give our customers a cost-effective way to service their ShockLog units and get the product back in the field as quickly as possible.”

SpotSee’s new Brazilian calibration facility will service the ShockLog units that are used by the bevy of well-known international companies within Brazil without the added cost of shipping or compromise of quality. Previously, ShockLog users had to send the devices to the United States for calibration and updates or have local companies attempt to do the same at a premium. This streamlines the overall process since third parties don’t have the same guarantee of quality service and certified technicians may not be used.

SpotSee’s ShockLog monitors and records shock, vibration and environmental conditions experienced by any type of structure or equipment, whether in use, transit or storage. The device alerts users whenever damage may have occurred, so they can respond promptly. These devices are especially useful in assigning responsibility for damage or mishandling.

The new facility is located at Av. Rudolf Dafferner, 400 Bl Roma Sl 110, Condomínio Office Mall Praça Maior, Sorocaba SP, Brazil 18085-005.

About SpotSee

SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. SpotSee has developed a low-cost, connected ecosystem that includes its own mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) that delivers data from devices anywhere in the world to customers’ fingertips. SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch®, ShockLog®, SpotBot™, OpsWatch and WarmMark®. The company has a global network of over 300 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico and Graham, Texas. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

