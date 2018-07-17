Champlain College Online Appoints Johnna Herrick-Phelps as Assistant Provost

BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Champlain College Online, a leader in career-focused adult higher education, today announced the appointment of Dr. Johnna Herrick-Phelps to its academic leadership team. As assistant provost, Herrick-Phelps will lead the College’s over 60 online academic programs, including associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees; undergraduate and graduate certificates; and non-degree programs and courses.

Herrick-Phelps previously served in several academic leadership roles at Granite State College in Concord, New Hampshire, most recently as vice provost for academic affairs. Prior to that, she was a member of the administration at Springfield College, where she helped build the College’s online program for two out-of-state campuses, among other accomplishments. Herrick-Phelps also served as adjunct faculty for a number of other higher education institutions and consulted for public and private organizations in the areas of leadership development, executive coaching, change management, and diversity in the workplace.

Herrick-Phelps spent nearly 20 years running her own consulting businesses. She earned her doctorate in human and organizational development systems and a master’s degree in human development from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, California. She also has a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership, and a bachelor’s degree in human services from Springfield College.

“Johnna’s proven academic and organizational leadership, her in-depth understanding of the needs of adult learners and the joys of working for their success, and her entrepreneurial imagination make her a huge asset to Champlain College Online,” said Dr. Laurie Quinn, provost and senior vice president for academics at Champlain College. “We look forward to having her talents at Champlain as we continue to enhance our portfolio of career-focused academic programs, expand our truED workforce development program partnerships, and grow our adult student population,” she added.

In her new role as assistant provost, Herrick-Phelps will oversee online undergraduate and graduate program faculty, quality assurance, e-learning, and academic advising. The academic portfolio she will manage includes four broad disciplines: cybersecurity, information technology, healthcare and business.

“Joining Champlain allows me to combine all of my passions in one career,” said Herrick-Phelps. “I’m looking forward to working at an institution that’s taken an entrepreneurial approach to adult education and is leading the way in providing an affordable, high-quality online education for adult learners,” she added.

Herrick-Phelps is joining Champlain College Online just as it implements its previously announced 50 percent tuition reduction for adult undergraduate degrees starting this fall.

