Kid Trax Takes the Reins with New, Innovative Rideamals™ Line

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Kid Trax, the award-winning battery-powered ride-on brand of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A), unveils an innovative new play experience for kids with the introduction of Kid Trax Rideamals ride-on toys. This all-new toy segment combines ride-on fun with interactive and imaginative pet play. The line debuts this fall with Kid Trax Rideamals Scout™ the pony, bringing every kid’s dream of owning a pony to life with an adorable pet friend kids can ride, interact with, groom, feed and care for.

“With the growing popularity of interactive electronic toy pets, we saw the perfect opportunity to revolutionize the treasured ride-on experiences children have enjoyed over the years,” said Ryan Follmann, director of product development, Kid Trax. “We designed Scout to bring a unique toy experience to life, combining a realistic pony friend kids long for, with interactive play and the high-tech ride-on fun that’s synonymous with Kid Trax.”

Kid Trax Rideamals Scout is a 12-volt interactive ride-on featuring over 100 sounds and movements, allowing kids to play with Scout just like a real pony! With touch sensors, fully motorized eyes, ears, head and wheels, and lifelike pony sounds, Scout brings the pet play experience to life in magical ways as it responds to a child’s touch. With two forward speed settings and one reverse speed, Scout can travel up to four miles an hour – all while songs or pony sounds play in the background. Kids will love to experience the magic of Scout coming to life, just like a real pony.

In addition to riding Scout, kids can enjoy plenty of nurturing play with their new friend. They can lead Scout around for a walk using the reins or groom and feed Scout using the included brush, carrot and apple, all packed in a coordinating bag that attaches to the saddle.

Kid Trax Rideamals Scout ride-on toy is designed for kids ages 3 – 7 and available for presale now exclusively on Walmart.com for a suggested retail price of $398. Scout will be available for purchase in Walmart stores beginning the week of August 20th.

