Global Biorefinery Market 2018-2022| 12% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--The global biorefinery market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005605/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global biorefinery market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for sustainable energy resources. The global population is on the rise along with the improvement in the populations’ standard of living. Urbanization rate is increasing at a rapid pace. Income levels of people are multiplying, which has led to an increase in the demand for energy. Conventional resources, particularly fossil fuels, are depleting fast because of the rapid increase in energy demand, resulting in a significant imbalance in demand and supply of energy. This disproportion in energy demand and supply has created enormous pressure on both consumers and the environment, forcing mankind to seek sustainable energy resources.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights energy independence as one of the key emerging trends in the global biorefinery market:

Global biorefinery market: Energy independence

A significant number of countries across the globe currently depend on imports to meet their energy needs. Energy independence can insulate nations from shocks and upsets in the global market by enabling them to produce enough energy to satisfy their needs. Several countries around the world are striving hard to be energy independent. These nations have initiated numerous action policies to achieve this goal. Biomass is one of the most reliable resources for energy production.

“Several countries in the world are currently producing biofuels. The environmental benefits provided by these fuels propel the increasing production of biofuels. Various governments across the globe are spending heavily on enhancing the production of biofuels to reduce their reliance on energy imports. The rising adoption of strategies by various countries around the world to be energy independent brings forth several growth opportunities for the global biorefinery market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global biorefinery market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global biorefinery market by technology (industrial biotechnology, physio-chemical, and thermochemical) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The industrial biotechnology segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 52% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with nearly 72% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 2% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005605/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY OIL/GAS UTILITIES OTHER ENERGY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 09:09 AM/DISC: 07/17/2018 09:09 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005605/en