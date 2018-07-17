Stratix 10 FPGA: REFLEX CES Launches “XpressGXS10-FH800G”, an 800G Acceleration Card for HPC & Low-Latency Applications

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--REFLEX CES, the leading European-based provider of custom embedded systems and High-end FPGA COTS solutions, is proud to announce the latest Stratix 10 acceleration card supporting up to 800GbE.

The board comes in different variants where clients can choose from different memory or FPGA densities, according to their specific market needs.

REFLEX CES was the first 3 rd party partner of Intel PSG to ship Stratix 10 GX and SoC compatible boards. The XpressGXS10-FH800G is one of five Stratix 10 lines already shipping in 2018., and more S10 options are on the roadmap for the rest of the year.

XpressGXS10-FH800G ” dedicated to Cloud Computing and Finance markets.

This board features the largest Stratix 10 GX device with 2800 KLE and is designed for processing intensive and various data algorithms thanks to its unique mix of memory capabilities of DDR4 and QDR2+ modules. REFLEX CES has adopted the disruptive QSFP-DD technology for the optical interfaces, delivering up to 800GbE in total. This is combined with a huge storage capability using 3 SlimSAS interfaces at the rear of the board. The hardware is delivered with a custom passive heat-sink able to dissipate heat effectively whilst only taking up a single PCIe slot width, allowing for denser capacity in an OEM or customer server.

About REFLEX CES

Recognized for its expertise in high-speed applications, analog and hardened systems, REFLEX CES has become a leading partner with major industrial companies.

REFLEX CES simplifies the adoption of FPGA technology with its leading-edge FPGA-based custom embedded and complex systems. REFLEX CES FPGA network platforms enable better flexibility and ease of programming, offering a faster and most powerful board, and reducing the customers’ technology risks and time to market.

In 2017, REFLEX CES has recorded a steady growth of 35%, along with the opening of a new subsidiary company in Germany and reinforcement of the team in USA

For more information, visit http://reflexces.com

