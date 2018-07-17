CommScope FTTX eBook Dedicated to All Things Fiber

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, has published its first FTTX eBook, “Fiber to the X Fundamentals,” encompassing all aspects of outside plant fiber deployment. The entire 49-page book is available for download now.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005169/en/

The eBook’s four chapters are the culmination of a months-long process of distilling the knowledge of CommScope’s though leaders on fiber, as well as curating material from global customers, partners and distributors on what makes an FTTX network thrive. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We get so many questions from our customers – who are either deploying an FTTX network for the first time or are curious about new technologies – about how they can benefit from the performance and economics of the right network,” said Mark Alrutz, vice president of global field application engineering for CommScope’s service provider customers. “We decided to summarize this knowledge into an eBook that shares with our customers CommScope’s considerable fiber expertise.”

The eBook’s four chapters are the culmination of a months-long process of distilling the knowledge of CommScope’s though leaders on fiber, as well as curating material from global customers, partners and distributors on what makes an FTTX network thrive. It wraps all of CommScope’s experience as a fiber infrastructure provider into one document containing many of the lessons learned and projects fulfilled:

Chapter 1: The history and future of fiber to the X Chapter 2: From fundamentals to real-world choices Chapter 3: Network architectures: options, benefits and considerations Chapter 4: How to make an FTTX business plan work

An interactive graphic can be found on CommScope’s website as well, easily shareable on social media. The graph touches on the increasing bandwidth demand, global internet connection speed and global subscriber growth. Readers can also check their FTTX IQ with a shareable quiz. The entire eBook and its assets are designed to be a helpful guide in any FTTX journey, whether customers are deploying one for the first or tenth time. Keeping a keen eye on the future of fiber deployment, while learning from the past, is key to a successful walk through the process.

“As the saying goes, if you don’t learn from history, you’re doomed to repeat it,” said Alrutz. “This eBook is a way to study the past to prepare for the future. We’ve learned so much over the years about how to truly make FTTX networks work and grow.”

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) helps design, build and manage wired and wireless networks around the world. As a communications infrastructure leader, we shape the always-on networks of tomorrow. For more than 40 years, our global team of greater than 20,000 employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005169/en/

CONTACT: CommScope

News Media Contact:

Jessica Olstad

+1-952-403-8142 orpublicrelations@commscope.com

or

Financial Contact:

Jennifer Crawford

+1-828-323-4970

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE NETWORKS TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: CommScope

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/17/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005169/en