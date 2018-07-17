Marketing Architects Meets Massive TV Demand with New Hires

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--More digital marketers are seeing firsthand what TV advertising can do. With the right strategy, a single TV spot can cause a dramatic lift in every relevant online marketing metric. Minneapolis-based Marketing Architects, the broadcast advertising agency, has refined their attribution models to quantify TV’s online impact, allowing advertisers to confidently grow budgets. Marketing Architects announced four new hires today to keep up with demand for the agency’s services.

Ryan Van Der Meide was hired as a Senior Application Developer for the technology team. In his new role, Ryan will be developing proprietary technologies that streamline agency operations and enable more detailed results reporting. He’ll be optimizing the agency’s programmatic buying platform and the response engine that handles text messaging, as well as building what’s next to come to help clients. Prior to joining Marketing Architects, Ryan worked for The Nerdery and Virtual Radiologic.

Chloe Holton and Greta Larson were hired as Account Associates for the Client Services team. They’ll be managing projects for advertisers in categories like interior design, insurance, hair loss, education, debt consolidation and mobility. Prior to joining the team at Marketing Architects, Chloe worked for Tailormade by Design, and Greta worked for Tweak Social Media and Marketing.

Alicia Verchota was hired as a Media Associate for the media team. In her new role, Alicia will utilize state-of-the-art media buying tools, network with stations and help Media Buyers pinpoint national TV intersections that generate the biggest return for advertisers. Prior to joining the team at Marketing Architects, Alicia worked as a Traffic Manager for Novus.

Marketing Architects also increased staff by bringing on interns to support Business Development, Analytics and Media Buying Services. They’ve also announced several open positions: Media Director, Senior Director of Business Development, Senior Media Buyer and Vice President of Client Services. The agency is now accepting applications for all of these positions.

“TV has always made a massive impact online, but now we’re able to quantify the lift with more precision,” said Chuck Hengel, Chief Executive Officer. “By bringing on so much new talent, we’re enabling disruptors to reshape their online marketing with TV.”

Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is a customer acquisition agency delivering bottom-line results to top-shelf brands through responsive audio and video advertising. Based in Minneapolis, they celebrated their 20 th anniversary last year. With award-winning creative, media and conversion tech platforms combined under one roof, their clients receive breakthrough campaigns proven to funnel and convert customers with staggering efficiency. For more information about Marketing Architects, visit www.marketingarchitects.com.

