Carvana Brings California's Capital City a New Way to Buy a Car

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used cars, continues to grow its presence in California, today launching its free, as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in the state’s capital, Sacramento. Customers who visit Carvana.com can shop more than 10,000 vehicles from home or on the go via their mobile device, finance, purchase and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery in as little as 10 minutes.

Shopping online, Carvana customers save valuable time and money with a national inventory of more than 10,000 vehicles just a click away and a car buying experience focused on an exceptional customer experience. All vehicles are Carvana Certified, passing a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car's vehicle description page. Additionally, Carvana customers get an upgrade to the traditional test drive; to ensure the vehicle fits their life, every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy. All of this without ever having to step foot in a dealership.

“Sacramento is a rapidly growing city with an increasingly diverse population,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re looking forward to growing alongside them, bringing California’s capital a new way to buy a car.”

Carvana has delivered vehicles to customers in 48 states, and offers free, as-soon-as-next-day delivery to residents in more than 60 markets across the country.

