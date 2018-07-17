Global Automotive Seats Market 2018-2022 | Development of Holistic HMI Seats to Augment Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--The global automotive seats market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by . However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005579/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive seats market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing demand for vehicles. The demand for passenger cars is increasing in emerging economies such as Brazil, China, and India owing to the elevated purchasing power of consumers and significant economic growth. The growth in emerging markets, in line with the ongoing industrialization and global trade activity, has been dynamic. Countries such as China has maintained its position as the world’s largest automotive market. The automotive industry in India is dynamic in nature and is rapidly growing as well.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of holistic HMI seats as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive seats market:

Global automotive seats market: Development of holistic HMI seats

Growing implementation of luxury features in cars has increased the comfort level of the customers and their expectations from newer vehicles as well. This is driving manufacturers to constantly develop new technologies for automotive seats. The development of intelligent seat configurations and seat adjustment features, which increases the comfort level of the driver is one such advancement that was not common previously. However, this development has still not met the need for autonomous vehicles, which are considered as the future of the automotive industry.

“The seats used in autonomous vehicles must be able to interact and gain information from the driver. This is leading to the development of more holistic human interface seats by the players. The development of holistic HMI seats are expected to be a crucial factor for the drive toward autonomous vehicles, and a trend for the smart seats market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global automotive seats market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive seats market by applications (passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 86% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with nearly 54% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 1% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005579/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 08:43 AM/DISC: 07/17/2018 08:43 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005579/en