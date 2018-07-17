The Latest: Rose doesn't understand poor British Open record

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — The Latest from the British Open (all times local):

___

1:45 p.m.

Justin Rose's best finish at a British Open remains his tie for fourth at Royal Birkdale in 1998, when he was an amateur. He doesn't understand why.

Rose says "I'm kind of comfortable with how bad my record's been here ... and I don't feel like there's a reason for it either."

The thing is, Rose feels comfortable playing links golf. He won the Scottish Open in 2014 on a links course at Royal Aberdeen and has done well at the Dunhill Links Championship, played at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie every year on the European Tour.

Rose, the Olympic champion and 2013 U.S. Open winner, is ranked No. 3 and can get to No. 1 for the first time if he wins at Carnoustie this week.

He says "I've really said that I want to get to world No. 1 by winning golf tournaments. There could be opportunities in the next six months — I could get there by finishing seventh somewhere because there's always permutations — but I want to get to world No. 1 by winning."

___

12:55 p.m.

Tiger Woods doesn't feel as old at the oldest championship in golf.

Woods is back at the British Open for the first time in three years, and he believes his confidence and his chances of winning are getting better as the year goes on. He missed the last two Opens while recovering from multiple back surgeries.

The three-time champion has missed links golf.

Woods says the British Open offers him his best chance to win because it's the next one on the calendar. Over time, he also believes it's his best major because links golf requires as much thinking as raw power possessed by players nearly half his age.

He points to Tom Watson and Greg Norman playing in the final group while in their 50s.