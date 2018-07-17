Steve Mullaney, Networking and Security Veteran, Joins Aviatrix Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Aviatrix, a pioneer in software-defined (SD) cloud routing and an inaugural Amazon Web Services Network Competency partner, today announced that Steve Mullaney—a former senior executive at Palo Alto Networks, Nicira Networks and VMware Inc.—has joined Aviatrix as a board member and investor.

“Enterprises are realizing that public cloud is the strategic direction for most of their IT infrastructure,” said Mullaney. “But while compute and storage are easy to do in the public cloud, networking isn’t—and it’s the most important thing to get right. Aviatrix is addressing this problem head on with its mission to make cloud networking as simple as cloud compute and storage. Their innovations in SD cloud routing will help enterprises reap the full value of their public cloud initiatives.”

“In Steve Mullaney’s 30-plus years as a top networking and security executive, he earned an esteemed reputation while taking a leadership role in the ongoing datacenter-to-cloud revolution,” said Aviatrix CEO Steven Mih. “As someone already responsible for groundbreaking industry milestones, Steve is ideally suited to help Aviatrix achieve our own groundbreaking goal: to reimagine networking through simplicity that facilitates, rather than hinders, organizations’ cloud transformation. We aim to help enterprises’ cloud operations break free of the networking industry’s traditional complexity-by-design approach.”

Mullaney a Long-Time Networking Industry Luminary

Steve Mullaney was the CEO of Nicira Inc., a network virtualization and software-defined networking company, from 2009 until it was acquired in 2012 by VMware for $1.26 billion. Nicira invented the concept of offering software-based services running on top of networking hardware. Mullaney became the senior vice president and general manager of VMware’s Networking and Security business unit following Nicira’s acquisition.

Previously, he served as vice president, marketing, and interim CEO for Palo Alto Networks, a network and enterprise security company known as a global cybersecurity leader. During his tenure there, Mullaney oversaw the company’s invention of the next-generation firewall market category, which helped cement Palo Alto Networks’ reputation as a thought leader and top cybersecurity vendor.

Earlier in his career, Mullaney held executive positions at Blue Coat Systems, Force10 Networks (acquired by Dell), Growth Networks (acquired by Cisco), ShoreTel (acquired by Mitel) and Bay Networks. While serving in engineering and product management at SynOptics, Mullaney helped create the 10BASE-T Ethernet standard.

Aviatrix, the pioneer in software-defined (SD) routing for the cloud era, was founded by ex-Cisco network engineer Sherry Wei to make cloud networking as simple and dynamic as cloud storage and compute. Aviatrix provides point-and-click, secure networking software for cloud engineers to run hybrid and multicloud environments. Purpose-built for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform public clouds, Aviatrix treats the network as code—a software-defined approach that simplifies and automates all cloud networking. Aviatrix delivers software that shortens cloud connectivity setup time from weeks to minutes, while automating configuration and management of network connectivity, security and troubleshooting. Aviatrix is based in Palo Alto, Calif. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com or follow the company on Twitter @aviatrixsys.

