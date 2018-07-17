CyberLink Brings Live Webinar Broadcasting Service to Mac Computers with New Version of U Webinar

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), today announced a major update for U Webinar (v4.7), part of the U unified communication platform, introducing its online meeting tool for macOS. Similar to how the platform operates on Windows, the update enables Mac users to livestream corporate events or education content through U Webinar to any device and platforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005056/en/

U Webinar (v4.7) (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed to meet the online presentation needs of corporate users, academic users and knowledge workers, U Webinar is recognized for its ease-of-use, lag-free streaming quality, and unique content organization tools. It is the perfect tool for distant learning an exploding industry. Since launching in August 2017, CyberLink’s comprehensive U platform has accumulated more than 50,000 live webinar events. The release of U Webinar v4.7 further expands its streaming capabilities to the macOS platform.

“Despite webinars and video conferences becoming ubiquitous to the business world, other tools put users through a long, difficult learning curve and earned reputations of being unreliable,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “We designed the U platform, and the U Webinar tool, to address and solve users’ frustration—and now U Webinar not only offers Mac users the highest video and call quality available but has made the technology as simple and intuitive as the Mac computer itself.”

Alongside with U Webinar’s major release, CyberLink has also updated its conferencing and collaboration tools, U Meeting & U Messenger, to include the support for end-to-end encryption, as well as giving the option to prevent any U Meeting from being recorded. It is amongst the safest videoconferencing and messaging services in the market. See below for the full list of updates found in U v4.7.

Key Features of U 4.7

U Meeting & U Messenger

Supports end-to-end encryption (E2EE). Supports inviting a new user via URL or QR code. Supports sharing PC’s audio during desktop sharing in a U Meeting. Supports preventing a U Meeting from being recorded.

U Webinar

Supports hidden slides when presenting a PowerPoint file. Supports turning off Text Chat during a webinar. Supports exporting webinar registrants and viewers list in U website. Supports importing pre-approved registrants from an Excel file on U Website.

U Availability

U is available today from the U website in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, and Korean.

U Pricing

U provides different subscription plans tailored to particular business needs. For meetings and webinars, plans are based on the number of participants and session duration needed.

About CyberLink

CyberLink (5203.TW) is a world leader in multimedia software design. Since 1996, CyberLink has transformed how people enjoy and create media on PCs, mobile devices and in the Cloud. The company’s award-winning products are sold to all major PC manufacturers as well as millions of customers worldwide. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CyberLink also runs regional operations through offices in the US, Japan, Europe and Asia-Pacific territories. Further information about CyberLink can be found at cyberlink.com.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005056/en/

CONTACT: Press

Corporate:

Steven Lien, +886-2-8667-1298, ext. 2468

press@cyberlink.com

or

CyberLink Japan:

Hiroyuki Imazawa, +81-3-5875-6650

contact_pr_jpn@cyberlink.com

or

CyberLink USA:

Sarah Geist, +1 (646) 571-0120

contact_pr@cyberlink.com

or

Germany:

Volker Maxisch, +31-43-306-0797

contact_pr_deu@cyberlink.com

or

France:

Laëtitia D’Urso, +33-(0)1 79 30 90 39

contact_pr_fr@cyberlink.com

or

United Kingdom:

Volker Maxisch, +31-43-306-0797

contact_pr_uk@cyberlink.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC TAIWAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE INTERNET SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: CyberLink Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/17/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005056/en