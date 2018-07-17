Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $866 Million, Up 51%

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that its net income for the second quarter of 2018 was a record $866 million, up 11% from $783 million for the prior quarter, and up 51% from $575 million for the second quarter of 2017. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.6 billion, up 45% from the year-earlier period.

CEO Walt Bettinger said, “Schwab’s second quarter results illustrate our ‘Virtuous Cycle’ at work – when we do right by our clients, they entrust us with more business. During the period, investors rewarded us with core net new assets of $53.4 billion, a second quarter record. Our first half core net new assets of $119.0 billion were also a record and represented a 7% annualized organic growth rate. Both of our primary businesses contributed to this strength in asset gathering, with Retail and Advisor Services setting new records for the first half of the year – their net new assets were up 46% and 24%, respectively. At the same time, we drove ongoing market share gains, attracting over two dollars in inflows for every dollar in outflows to competitors for the fifth consecutive quarter. Investors opened 384,000 new accounts in the period, bringing the first half total to 827,000, the highest level in 18 years. The 7,500+ independent advisors who custody with us continued to build their practices with our help – accounts at Schwab under their guidance rose 10% to 3.3 million at month-end June, versus total company brokerage account growth of 7%.”

“While markets felt fairly volatile, investors remained engaged, and we saw record trading for the first half of 2018, up 29% from last year,” Mr. Bettinger continued. “Clients also sought our help and guidance; digital advisory solutions sustained an asset gathering pace of around $1 billion a month, reaching $33.3 billion at quarter-end. Total assets receiving ongoing advisory services at Schwab equaled a record $1.77 trillion at month-end June, a 15% year-over-year increase, compared with overall client asset growth of 12%. We ended the quarter serving $3.40 trillion in total client assets across 11.2 million active brokerage accounts, 1.3 million banking accounts, and 1.6 million retirement plan participants.”

Mr. Bettinger concluded, “We believe both retail investors and registered investment advisors are attracted by our willingness to challenge the status quo through our ‘no trade-offs’ combination of value, service, transparency, and trust. Through consistent strategic focus and disciplined execution, we have doubled the size of our client asset base in under seven years. Yet, we still serve less than 10% of U.S. investable wealth, leaving us an enormous opportunity to continue driving growth into the future.”

CFO Peter Crawford commented, “Our record second quarter results demonstrate ongoing success in growing and serving our client base, with some help from the economic environment. Total revenues reached $2.5 billion, up 17% from last year, and our twelfth consecutive record quarter. Net interest revenue rose to a record $1.4 billion, a 34% increase, driven by higher interest rates and larger client cash sweep balances. Our net interest margin expanded 18 basis points from the first quarter to 2.30%, a level not seen since 2009. Asset management and administration fees decreased 4% from last year to $814 million, due to lower money market fund revenue as a result of transfers to bank sweep, client asset allocation choices, and our 2017 fee reductions. On the trading front, higher client activity lifted Trading revenue 15% to $180 million. Turning to expenses, our 11% increase reflected hiring to support our expanding client base and ongoing investments for fueling growth. Altogether, we produced a 570 basis point gap between revenue and expense growth, which resulted in a record 45.5% pre-tax profit margin; combined with a lower tax rate of 23.4%, we delivered record Net income of $866 million, up 51% from a year ago.”

Mr. Crawford added, “Effective balance sheet management remains an essential element of our financial discipline. In the second quarter, we issued $1.95 billion of senior notes, which we used to redeem $275 million of maturing debt and maintain appropriate liquidity given the growth we’re achieving. In addition, we utilized Federal Home Loan Bank advances during the quarter to provide temporary funding for additional investments ahead of deposit growth. Transfers from sweep money market fund balances to bank sweep totaled $20 billion, and the outstanding FHLB advances ranged as high as $5 billion in the quarter. These advances were paid off by the end of June, so the $14 billion quarterly increase in our consolidated balance sheet was largely due to the bank sweep transfers and client activity. As anticipated, we crossed the $250 billion asset threshold for heightened regulatory requirements during the second quarter, ending the period at $262 billion in total consolidated assets. The company’s year-to-date balance sheet growth of nearly 8% is tracking with the expectation we laid out in February of at least 15% growth for 2018. For the second quarter, our preliminary Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased slightly to 7.6%, and we delivered the highest return on equity in over nine years, at 19%. These are tangible signs of our robust financial health propelled by strong earnings generation.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to growth in the company’s client base, accounts, and assets; balance sheet growth; and earnings generation. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations.

Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to attract and retain clients and registered investment advisors and grow those relationships and client assets; general market conditions, including the level of interest rates, equity valuations, and trading activity; competitive pressures on pricing, including deposit rates; the company’s ability to develop and launch new products, services, and capabilities in a timely and successful manner; client use of the company’s investment advisory services and other products and services; level of client assets, including cash balances; the timing and amount of transfers to bank sweep; client sensitivity to interest rates; regulatory guidance; capital and liquidity needs and management; the company’s ability to manage expenses; and other factors set forth in the company’s most recent report on Form 10-K.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 345 offices and 11.2 million active brokerage accounts, 1.6 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.3 million banking accounts, and $3.40 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2018. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, http://www.sipc.org ), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.

