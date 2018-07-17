MD Buyline Reports: Carestream’s DR Systems Earn Highest Rating

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Carestream Health earned the top rating in MD Buyline’s User Satisfaction Ratings for its portable and room-based digital radiography (DR) systems and detectors in the second quarter of 2018. Carestream’s DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System ( see video link ) and its DRX-Evolution Plus and DRX-Ascend systems scored high marks from healthcare providers for performance, reliability, installation and service.

According to a recent MD Buyline report, “Carestream receives high marks across all areas of the MD Buyline user satisfaction categories. Customers are impressed with the image quality and clarity of the Carestream systems…and praised the detectors for being light as well as durable even after multiple drop events. Users also described the installation process as ‘smooth and easy,’ service response times were reported to be very good, and no issues were reported with the quality of repairs.”

“Ten years after Carestream introduced the first wireless DR detector, it is clear that DRX detectors are still the gold standard for the industry,” said Cheryl McCarron, Carestream’s Regional Business Manager for X-ray Solutions. “Our DR systems are driven by our DRX detectors and deliver excellent image quality and reliability as well as innovative features that expedite image capture. This report validates our ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in digital radiography.”

The company’s fully featured, reliable DR systems are designed to meet the needs of hospitals, clinics, urgent care centers and other imaging services providers across the globe. And the company’s newest DRX Plus detectors offer a lighter weight design, higher detective quantum efficiency (DQE), increased liquid resistance and improved battery life.

MD Buyline’s reports are based on user satisfaction ratings in the following categories: system performance, system reliability, installation/implementation, applications training, service response time and service repair quality.

About MD Buyline

MD Buyline, TractManager’s strategic sourcing division, has served the U.S. healthcare industry with integrity for more than 30 years, providing objective data that enables hospitals to make informed financial and clinical decisions. MD Buyline includes Hayes, the industry leader in providing clinically focused, evidence-based research and analysis to health plans, insurers, hospitals, healthcare systems, ACOs, and government agencies, and MedApproved, a new product approval workflow solution. For more information, visit www.tractmanager.com.

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems and IT solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and advanced materials for the precision films and electronics markets—all backed by a global service and support network . For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com. To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.

