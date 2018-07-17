Nintendo Brings Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Fans at San Diego Comic-Con

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Nintendo is headed to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con from July 19 to July 22 with many fun Nintendo Switch games, including the upcoming game, as well as a host of fun activities perfect for fans of all ages. At the Nintendo Gaming Lounge, located in the San Diego ballroom of the Marriott Marquis & Marina adjacent to the San Diego Convention Center, attendees will be able to get hands-on time with hot Nintendo Switch games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, , , and . Fans can also get their groove on with Just Dance 2019 from Ubisoft, featuring a special dance floor. For preview night badge holders, the fun starts on July 18. Fans will even be able to get a feel of the new Poké Ball Plus controller that will be used with and , launching for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16. In addition to fun games, parents and kids visiting the lounge will be able to take part in a family-friendly challenge in , and take memorable and shareable photos in front of a colorful backdrop inspired by .

Fans who want a chance to skip the lines to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can tweet the Nintendo of America Twitter account ( @NintendoAmerica ) with the hashtag #BringMeSmash. If one of Nintendo’s roaming teams sees the tweet, they might show up with a golden ticket to allow the tweeter to skip the lines and get hands-on time with the game in the Nintendo Gaming Lounge. For fans ages 13-19, Nintendo will also host a fun 64-player Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Arcadian Teen Tournament on Saturday, July 21*. Teens can sign up to participate at the Nintendo Gaming Lounge. Contestants will win prizes for participating and winning.

“San Diego Comic-Con is a great opportunity to welcome new fans into the Nintendo family and for some of our biggest fans to interact with Nintendo in fun and creative ways,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This year we’re really excited to see fans play the newly announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We encourage fans of all ages to bring their friends and families to experience what Nintendo has to offer this year.”

The Nintendo Gaming Lounge in the Marriott Marquis & Marina has no entry fee and is open to everyone. To celebrate San Diego Comic-Con’s Family Day on Sunday, Nintendo is offering a challenge specifically for families. In the lounge, Nintendo is hosting a family tournament** for parents and their kids to pair up and compete against other families for the fastest times on the leaderboards in Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch. The top eight on the leaderboard at the end of the tournament will receive a prize package that includes games and other Donkey Kong memorabilia. Families can sign up and compete for the tournament on-site anytime on Sunday, July 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. PT.

Nintendo Switch games scheduled to be playable in the Nintendo Gaming Lounge include:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from Nintendo Mario Tennis Aces from Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey from Nintendo from Nintendo Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker from Nintendo Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze from Nintendo from Team17 FIFA 19 from Electronic Arts

The Nintendo Gaming Lounge is located in the San Diego ballroom of the Marriott Marquis & Marina at 333 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101. Hours of operation are from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT July 19-21, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT on July 22.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. US and CA (excluding Quebec) residents only; ages 13 – 19. Registration begins on 7/21/18 at 8:30AM PT at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Ballroom (San Diego, CA); Tournament to begin at 1:00PM PT on 7/21/18. First Place winner will receive (1) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate medal, (1) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hat, (1) Super Smash Bros. Towel and (1) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pin (ARV $115). Eight Second Place winners will each receive (1) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hat, (1) Super Smash Bros. Towel and (1) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pin (ARV $40 each). 55 Third Place winners will each receive (1) Super Smash Bros. Towel and (1) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pin (ARV $10 each). Skill of participating players determines the winner(s). Details and restrictions apply; visit https://www.facebook.com/Nintendo/posts/1823483504402761 for full rules. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. US and CA (excluding Quebec) residents only. Registration begins 7/21/18 at 9:30AM PT at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Ballroom (San Diego, CA); Tournament begins on 7/22/18 at 10:00AM PT. Eight (8) First Place winners will each receive (1) Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze game, (1) PowerA Donkey Kong Branded Wired Controller, (1) Donkey Kong: Savannah Silhouette Skin & Screen Protector set for Nintendo Switch, (1) Super Mario (DK Head) Pez dispenser with Pez refills, (1) Diddy Kong amiibo figure, (1) Donkey Kong 10” Plush, (1) retro Donkey Kong Notebook, and (1) Nintendo Switch Branded Bag (ARV $131.54 each). Skill of participating players determines the winner(s). Details and restrictions apply; visit https://www.facebook.com/Nintendo/posts/1823270754424036 for full rules. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch ™ system and the Nintendo 3DS ™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System ™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.6 billion video games and more than 725 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy ™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS ™ family of systems, Super NES ™, Nintendo 64 ™, Nintendo GameCube ™, Wii ™ and Wii U ™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

