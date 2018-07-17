Congo Terminal Strikes Licensing Deal With Navis for N4 Implementation, Delivering Sophisticated and Digitalized Operational Processes

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced that Congo Terminal has signed a licensing deal to implement Navis’ flagship N4 TOS. The terminal will migrate from its current operating system to N4 3.5, addressing the need for increased operational support and meeting customer service demand with the leading IT solution for the container shipping market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005202/en/

Located in the port city of Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo, the terminal currently operates an annual volume of 600,000 TEUs. The terminal has been under the management of Bolloré Ports since 2009, when a public-private partnership with the Congolese government was signed for the concession of the container terminal. To date, Bolloré Port has invested 360 million euros for equipment and infrastructure improvements to turn the cargo hub into a state-of-the-art terminal, serving as the oceanic gateway to the Congo Basin. Since its launch, Congo Terminal has doubled the number of shipping lines coming to call and doubled the annual throughput being handled. It has also cut the average dwell times for import and transshipment containers in half and reduced average port stays from three days to 24 hours or less.

The latest of its technological upgrades, Congo Terminal has invested in a new TOS and selected N4 3.5 to help it remain competitive and meet growing customer needs. The implementation of N4 will be a critical component to help the terminal maintain its current growth trajectory by drastically improving the automation of operations planning and execution – achieving maximum productivity while keeping costs low.

“As we continue to modernize and innovate at our terminal, it’s imperative that we focus on key operational improvements that will enhance our overall service quality and streamline processes for the growing traffic passing through our site,” said Stanislas de Saint Louvent, Deputy CEO, Bolloré Ports. “Having N4 in place will enable us to handle a larger capacity and will prepare us for the transition to increased automation as it becomes more prominent in the industry.”

“Bolloré Ports has been a great partner to Navis and recently signed on to utilize N4 at seven of its leading terminals worldwide,” said Chuck Schneider, VP and General Manager of the EMEA region at Navis. “Congo Terminal is the second site to start its N4 implementation, following Dakshin Bharat Gateway Terminal in India earlier this year. Bolloré Ports has placed a clear priority on improving efficiency and productivity across its network of terminals, and with N4 to optimize operations at Congo Terminal, it is now one step closer to delivering a holistic solution to its international clients.”

To learn more about Navis go to www.navis.com.

About Bolloré Transport & Logistics

Bolloré Transport & Logistics is a major international transport and logistics operator with 36,700 employees across 106 countries on 5 continents. Specializing in multimodal transport, the group is active in 4 businesses: Ports, Logistics, Railways and Energy. www.bollore-transport-logistics.com

About Bolloré Ports

Bolloré Ports is a global port operator with 21 port concessions worldwide, including 16 on the African continent. As the first port infrastructure operator in Africa and a major player in specialized port handling in France, Bolloré Ports is pursuing its developments and investments in countries in which it is already present, as well as in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Its know-how is centered around three major areas of expertise: port concessions, traditional cargo handling, and acting as a shipping agent services. Each year, Bolloré Ports invests 300 million euros in Africa into the construction and development of the port infrastructures with which it is entrusted in order to meet the requirements of its clients, be they ship owners, importers or exporters. www.bollore-ports.com

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki:CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totaled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005202/en/

CONTACT: Navis, LLC

Derek Kober, 510-267-5564

derek.kober@navis.com

or

Affect

Geena Pandolfi, 212-398-9680

gpandolfi@affect.com

or

Bolloré Ports

Pauline Pezerat, +33 6 48 49 20 62

Pauline.pezerat@bollore.com

or

Congo Terminal

Laurent Palayer, +242 05 775 00 02

Laurent.PALAYER@congo-terminal.com

or

Bolloré Ports

Cindy Patan, +33 (0)1 46 96 49 75

Press Officer

Cindy.patan@bollore.com

KEYWORD: CONGO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA AFRICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS TRANSPORT MARITIME LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Navis, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/17/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005202/en