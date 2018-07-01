Taiwan to closely monitor Chinese live-fire drills near Zhejiang coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will closely monitor six days of Chinese live-fire drills off its east coast province of Zhejiang, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The ministry said the maneuvers were regular exercises and there was no need to give in to threats, the Central News Agency reported.

Chinese government-controlled media announced Tuesday that the drills would take place from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18, until 6 p.m. on July 23 inside an area off the coast of the densely populated province of Zhejiang.

Whatever drills China organized in the proximity of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said it would closely monitor proceedings and conduct an appropriate response.

Over the past year, Chinese military vessels and aircraft have repeatedly approached Taiwan and passed by the island, both on the Taiwan Strait side and on its Pacific side, as Beijing seeks to isolate Taiwan diplomatically and emphasize its territorial claims.