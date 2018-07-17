Technavio Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2017-2021 Report | High Demand for Consumer Electronics to Boost Growth

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Technavio has published a market research report providing expert analysis for the semiconductor market in East Asia. According to Technavio’s report, the market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005070/en/

Facts and Figures From Technavio's Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2017-2021 Report (Photo: Business Wire)

Semiconductor Market in East Asia: Key Leading Countries

This market research report segments the semiconductor market in East Asia by the following countries (China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the rest of Asia). The report provides an analysis of market growth, drivers, challenges, and emerging trends for each geographical segment.

China and Taiwan held the largest share of the market in 2016 with over 37% and close to 26% respectively. China is the world’s largest market for semiconductors. The country has a high demand for ICT components and services and semiconductor products such as ICs. The semiconductor market in Taiwan is expected to witness an increase in revenue over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of communication devices worldwide. This will lead to an increase in demand for semiconductor ICs thereby contributing to the growth of the semiconductor market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Semiconductor Market in East Asia: Key Market Driver

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in demand for consumer electronics which is expected to boost the market for semiconductors during the forecast period. Most of the consumer electronics manufacturers in East Asia are global giants, such as Sony, Panasonic, and Toshiba. Rapid improvements in technology will mandate the use of several ICs in every appliance. This will result in an increase in the average number of semiconductor chips used in consumer appliances which augurs well for the growth of the semi-conductor market in the region.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Semiconductor Market in East Asia: Key Emerging Trend

In this report, Technavio highlights the developments in sensor technologies and communication devices as one of the key emerging trends in the semiconductor market in East Asia.

In an industrial setup, sensors help in achieving enterprise mobility, remote monitoring, and remote controlling of systems. All these factors pave the way for improved cost savings and better revenues. Therefore, as more industries worldwide embrace different types of sensors, enabling IoT becomes a high possibility. In addition, the increased adoption of communication devices and the emergence of new players in the market has led to a decline in the price of communication devices which will further lead to the adoption of IoT.

“Technological advances have helped manufacturers of communication devices standardize the throughput and capacity of their products, resulting in the simplification of the manufacturing process. This has accelerated the development of low-cost communication devices. The affordability of these devices has led to the increased adoption of IoT. The market is expected to grow with the decline in the prices of major IoT components,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline Semiconductor Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts Market Growth Market Drivers and Challenges Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison Key leading countries (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Rest of East Asia) Market segmentation by end-user (memory segment, foundry segment, IDM segment)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario Analysis of top vendors (TSMC, Toshiba, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Other prominent vendors)

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005070/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

China: 0086 (0)1081050451

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: VIET NAM ASIA PACIFIC CHINA SOUTH KOREA TAIWAN JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/17/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005070/en