Hot Diggity Dog! Aramark Celebrates National Hot Dog Day, July 18, with Tasty Lineup of Hot Dogs at Ballparks around Major League Baseball

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the award winning food and hospitality partner for eight Major League Baseball teams, is celebrating National Hot Dog Day, July 18, 2018, with a stacked lineup of gourmet hot dogs.

Hungry baseball fans consume nearly four million hot dogs, each season, at the eight ballparks Aramark serves (Citi Field, Citizens Bank Park, Coors Field, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Minute Maid Park, PNC Park and Rogers Centre). The Fenway Frank is the most popular hot dog Aramark serves, with Red Sox fans consuming more than 700,000 Franks at Fenway Park each season. Fans in Houston (Minute Maid Park) and Colorado (Coors Field), tie for eating the second highest amount of hot dogs during baseball season, with more than 500,000 hot dogs consumed at each of those ballparks, each year.

In addition to traditional and fully loaded hot dogs, Aramark is committed to providing fans with greater variety, choice and access to healthier menu options and continues to expand vegan and vegetarian offerings in the ballparks it serves.

This season, five of Aramark’s partner ballparks were named to PETA’s 2018 Top 10 Most Vegan-Friendly Ballparks list. It’s no surprise that two of the ballparks on the list, Citi Field and Rogers Centre, also serve up the most veggie dogs, each season. Fans at Citi Field eat the most veggie dogs (9,000 last season), followed by fans at the Rogers Centre, who consumed 6,000 veggie dogs last season.

“Hot dogs are as synonymous with baseball as ‘Take Me out to the Ballgame’. Whether you prefer them fully loaded, vegetarian, or with the traditional fixings, hot dogs continue to be among the most popular foods to eat at a ball game,” said Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark’s Sports and Entertainment Division. “Our chefs continue to elevate and innovate the ballpark staple, tapping in to local flavors, food trends and fan feedback, to ensure our menus offer the perfect hot dog for everyone.”

Here are 18 of the hottest dogs Aramark offers at ballparks around the country:

Citi Field

Foot Long Pastrami Dog – Two New York classics in one bite – Nathan’s Famous all-beef foot long hot dog topped with house-braised pastrami. Loaded Lobster Dog – Lobster, arugula and special sauce on an all-beef hot dog. Nathan’s Famous All Beef Hot Dog – Hot dogs are synonymous with baseball and few are better known than Coney Island’s own Nathan’s, which are available throughout the ballpark. Raclette Swiss Foot Long Dog – Melted raclette scraped over a frankfurter on a toasted baguette.

Citizens Bank Park

Flying Fish Cheddar Brat – House made brat infused with Flying Fish beer and cheddar cheese, served with lager mustard on a buttered pretzel roll. Jersey Shore Dog – Philly Frank topped with pork roll and American cheese sauce. South Philly Dog – Philly Frank topped with sharp provolone cheese, broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers.

Coors Field

Denver Dog – X-treme Dog topped with green chili, shredded cheddar cheese and sliced jalapenos. Diablo Dog – X-treme Dog topped with red chili, shredded jack cheese, diced red onion, and sliced jalapenos. Triple Play Dog – X-treme Dog topped with Carolina style pulled pork, crumbled bacon bits and purple slaw.

Fenway Park

Fenway Frank – Steamed Kayem hot dog topped with brown mustard and relish, in a New England-style bun.

Kauffman Stadium

All-Star BBQ Dog – All-beef hot dog with pulled pork, coleslaw, pickle slices and barbecue sauce. KC Boss – All-beef hot dog with Royals mac & cheese, sweet barbecue sauce, maple pepper bacon and parsley. Royal Bacon Blue Dog – All-beef hot dog topped with blue cheese sauce, red onion and chopped bacon.

Minute Maid Park

Haute Dog – Hot dog with pulled pork, bacon, barbecue sauce and green onions, on a New England-style roll. Ken Hoffman New York Dog – Hot dog topped with grilled sauerkraut and spicy mustard.

PNC Park

Silver Star Grilled Foot Long Hot Dog – Grilled foot long hot dog topped with grilled peppers and onions.

Rogers Centre

Garrison Creek Foot Long Hot Dog – Grilled foot long hot dog with sautéed peppers and grilled onions.

Hot Dog Fun Facts

An Aramark hot dog “hawker” sells an average of 150 hot dogs per game. A fully loaded ballpark hot dog vendor's bin weighs 30 pounds. Depending on the game, it typically takes a hot dog vendor less than two innings to sell all the hot dogs in his/her bin. On average, Aramark hot dog “hawkers” walk 4-5 miles per game. Houston Astros fans ate nearly 25,000 hot dogs during the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. During “Dollar Dog Night” at Citizens Bank Park, hungry Phillies fans eat about 28,000 Philly Franks. Each year, enough hot dogs are sold at Fenway Park, when lined up, would cover the distance of 1,080 laps around the bases. In 2009, Coors Field introduced the first gluten free concession stand, featuring gluten free hot dog buns. Fenway Park was the first MLB ballpark to install a Hot Nosh Glatt Kosher hot dog vending machine, in 2008.

About Aramark

