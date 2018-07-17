Clostridium Difficile Infections| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Clostridium difficile infections.

Clostridium difficile infections: Market overview

Clostridium difficile infections is a Gram-positive and spore-forming bacterium, which causes inflammation in the colon called colitis. People with other diseases or conditions that require longer usage of antibiotics and the older people are at higher risk of developing Clostridium difficile infection.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Around 123,997 patients have C. difficile infections every year. In February 2015, C. difficile caused huge infections among the patients in the US, mostly aged 65 years and above, in a year. The research also mentioned Caucasian people and women were at higher risk of C. difficile infections.”

Clostridium difficile infections: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the Clostridium difficile infections market based on drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I, phase II, phase III, and registration), drug development strategies (C.difficile infections, C.difficile infections in pediatric patients, mild to moderate severity primary and recurrent C. difficile infections, primary C. difficile infections, and recurrent C. difficile infections), therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, intramuscular, subcutaneous, rectal, and topical, parenteral, and aerosol), therapeutic modality (small molecule, biological, vaccine, antibody, peptide, monoclonal antibody, protein, and enzyme), targets (toxins of C.difficile, bacterial cell wall, and bacterial DNA), MoA (inhibitions of toxins of C.difficile, bacterial cell wall inhibition, and inhibition of synthesis of bacterial DNA), geographical segmentation (US, Canada, Germany, UK, Poland, Japan, and Hungary) and recruitment status (recruiting, active, not recruiting, not yet recruiting, and completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Small molecule is a chemically manufactured active substance that can enter cells easily because of its low molecular weight. Small molecules bind with specific biological macromolecules inside the body. They act as effectors and alter the activity or function of the target. In the current pipeline, 12 molecules are small molecules.

