Transcriptic Expands Executive Team to Support Continued Growth

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Transcriptic, developer of the first robotic cloud laboratory platform, announced today the appointments of Christopher Krueger as Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Sturdevant as Vice President, Business Operations.

Yvonne Linney, PhD, Transcriptic’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to have Chris and Kevin join us at this critical time in our growth. Their experience significantly strengthens our executive team. Chris’ extensive financial background will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our customer base and pursue future funding and strategic opportunities. Likewise, Kevin’s strong administrative and operational skills will enhance our ability to meet the needs of companies seeking more efficient, scalable and reproducible research through the use of our robotic cloud laboratory platform.”

Krueger is an accomplished senior financial leader with extensive experience in fiscal management and reporting, strategic planning, and general administrative functions. He most recently served as SVP Finance and Operations at Vineti, a cloud based platform for the commercialization of cell and gene therapies, where he was responsible for the companies G&A organization. Prior to that role he served in multiple senior finance leadership roles at Grand Rounds, Flite (acquired by Snap), Avid Technologies and Digidesign. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.

“I am looking forward to being part of a team focused on reinventing the way life science research is conducted and am pleased to be joining Transcriptic at this critical time in the company’s development,” said Krueger. “I see a huge opportunity in the ability of Transcriptic’s cloud lab platform to optimize and automate labs in the drug discovery space and am eager to utilize my financing background to drive and support the company’s growth.”

Sturdevant has broad operational experience and in prior roles has been responsible for product development, SaaS integrations, and building cross-functional, client-facing teams. Prior to joining Transcriptic, he was Vice President Professional Services with Captricity, and prior, Head of Product and Operations at Pykl Studios. Sturdevant also worked as a Product Manager/Systems Analyst at Franklin University for several years. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Youngstown State University.

“I am excited to join an organization so well positioned to grow and make a significant impact on the life science industry with its on-demand robotic cloud lab and on-premises enterprise deployments,” said Sturdevant. “This position allows me to leverage my experience in both product and professional services, and I look forward to working with the management team at this important stage of the company’s growth.”

About Transcriptic

Transcriptic has developed the first robotic cloud laboratory platform for on-demand life science research. The Transcriptic Common Lab Environment (TCLE) integrates laboratory processes, protocols and instruments together with IoT technologies through a single user interface. Top 10 pharmaceutical as well as growing biotech companies are using the power of the Transcriptic software platform, either in their own labs through on-premises deployment of TCLE or externally through Transcriptic’s Bioassay Services. The Transcriptic platform allows researchers to carry out efficient, reproducible and rapid experimentation remotely so they can focus on accelerating discoveries instead of labor-intensive bench work. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.Transcriptic.com.

