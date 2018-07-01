  1. Home
Air New Zealand inflight magazine features Taipei

Flights between Auckland and Taoyuan to resume in November

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/17 19:52

Air New Zealand's inflight magazine Kia Ora features 7 pages about Taipei. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Air New Zealand’s inflight magazine devoted seven pages to Taipei in preparation for a resumption of flights between Auckland and Taiwan planned for November, the Central News Agency reported Tuesday.

For 13 years, there were no direct flights between New Zealand’s largest city and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, but that is expected to change considerably later this year, Taiwan tourism officials said.

The airline’s magazine, “Kia Ora,” introduced culinary delights as well as popular sightseeing destinations such as Taipei 101, temples, night markets and Yangmingshan.

Once the flights resume, tourist arrivals from the Southern Pacific might grow by double digits each year, CNA quoted the Singapore office of Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau as saying. Media and tourism personalities are expected to be invited to the island to stir up interest in traveling to Taiwan.

Of the more than 10 million foreigners who visited Taiwan last year, 14,639 were New Zealanders, a rise of 7.04 percent from the previous year, CNA reported.
