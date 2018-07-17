AMD Global Telemedicine and NuPhysicia Health of Texas Partner to Offer On-Site Healthcare Options for Self-Insured Employers

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. (AMD), the leading developer of clinical Telemedicine Encounter Management Solutions (TEMS)®, announces their partnership with NuPhysicia Health of Texas, a registered certified nonprofit healthcare organization, to deliver scalable on-site healthcare options for self-insured employers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005203/en/

Announcing The Working Clinic, an all-inclusive, scalable on-site medical clinic for employers with as little as two hundred members. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to partner with NuPhysicia Health of Texas to help deliver medical care to patients where they spend most of their waking hours – at work,” commented Eric Bacon, President of AMD Global Telemedicine. “As the health care industry continues to evolve, partnerships like these are essential to extend healthcare delivery models to provide technical and clinical services regardless of location.”

The unique combination of telehealth technology from AMD Global Telemedicine and clinical care services from NuPhysicia Health of Texas together provide the best in telemedicine with a staffed clinic, creating a scalable and cost-effective delivery model of high-tech and high-touch healthcare. The new combined venture, called The Working Clinic, is an on-site medical clinic for employee or family-member healthcare needs like urgent care services, preventative health and wellness, and occupational medicine - that requires no site build out and on demand doctor visits.

“On site clinics have brought cost controls and improved health to very large employers for years,” said Dr. Glenn Hammack, Founder of NuPhysicia Health of Texas. “Now smaller employers can easily get the very same advantages with The Working Clinic.”

The Working Clinic combines expertise from two trusted names in remote healthcare to make it convenient and easy for patients to receive health care at work. For more information on The Working Clinic, visit www.amdtelemedicine.com.

About NuPhysicia Health of Texas

NuPhysicia Health of Texas is a registered Certified Nonprofit Healthcare Organization, a group practice specializing in telemedicine examination and treatment for over a decade. All their physicians are Board Certified and each average over 20 years of clinical practice experience. They regularly practice at major medical centers and have years of experience serving the needs of employees and employers.

About AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (AMD) is the pioneer of Telemedicine Encounter Management Solutions (TEMS ® ) to over 9,000 patient end-points in more than 98 countries. Since 1991, AMD has led the development of clinical telemedicine as a way of bringing quality medical care to rural and underdeveloped areas around the world. AMD provides personalized telehealth solutions pairing our encounter management software technologies with specialized medical devices and video communications, to connect a patient with a remote clinical healthcare provider. For more information on AMD Global Telemedicine visit www.amdtelemedicine.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005203/en/

CONTACT: AMD Global Telemedicine

Keri Dostie, 978-937-9021 x316

Director of Marketing

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH VOIP PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES INSURANCE MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 07/17/2018 07:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005203/en