Verizon Digital Media Services Helps Distribute Content for Principal Grupo Clarín Properties

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Verizon Digital Media Services announced that its award-winning content delivery network is now utilized by the main digital media properties for Grupo Clarín, Argentina’s largest media conglomerate. For the first time ever, Verizon Digital Media Services will provide technology support to manage video on-demand traffic for main websites, including Radio Mitre, CIMECO, Artear and Clarín. Additionally, Verizon Digital Media Services delivered TyC Sports’ live stream of the FIFA World Cup, June 14 through July 15, 2018.

“Grupo Clarín has been a media leader for decades, providing its audiences with unparalleled access to the latest news, sports and entertainment,” said Chris Carey, Chief Strategy Officer, Verizon Digital Media Services. “As Grupo Clarín continues to evolve and expand its footprint across web and video, it’s an honor to have our network selected to ensure the high quality, reliable delivery of its content to audiences.”

Grupo Clarín’s digital media properties include television channels, radio stations, newspaper portals and sports, available via the web, iOS, Android and Smart TV systems that will be distributed through the Verizon Digital Media Services content delivery network.

“Verizon Digital Media Services’ content delivery network performance, rich feature set, flexibility and quality have exceeded our goals,” said Damián Molinari, responsible for the implementation of the new video on-demand platform from Artear, Grupo Clarín’s audiovisual division. “With consistent traffic growth, we now have the ability to scale with ease, which has never been more critical for the recent FIFA World Cup stream — one of the most watched sporting events in the world.”

The content delivery network from Verizon Digital Media Services features next-generation architecture to deliver a high-quality media experience on mobile and connected devices. With a focus on scale, redundancy, reliability and availability, the content delivery network simplifies global ingest and accelerates dynamic content, all while securing and protecting web and mobile applications.

Verizon Digital Media Services worked in tandem with its regional partner Pontis Technologies, a leader in innovation in OTT, IPTV, cable and broadcast TV solution offerings, to onboard the Grupo Clarín properties. Verizon Digital Media Services continues to invest in its content delivery network throughout Latin America, where the network currently has 15 points of presence (PoPs) in 11 cities including two PoPs in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Verizon Digital Media Services is part of Oath, a dynamic house of media and technology brands that reaches one billion people around the world. To learn more about the content delivery network from Verizon Digital Media Services, visit https://vd.ms/2r3w2P6.

Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The company’s platform is built on a global network that has over 125 points of presence on six continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The platform powers websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world’s largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services is delivering the future of media at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.

