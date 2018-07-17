Johnson & Johnson beats revenue and profit projections

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is reporting second-quarter earnings of $3.95 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company said Tuesday that its profit was $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.10 per share, or 4 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world's biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $20.83 billion in the period, also edging out expectations.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings between $8.07 and $8.17 per share, with revenue between $80.5 billion and $81.3 billion.

Johnson & Johnson shares are down almost 3 percent before the opening bell.

