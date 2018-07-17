Binary Tree and Monza Cloud Announce Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

ATLANTA & KENDALL PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--Binary Tree and Monza Cloud today announced a partnership to help clients develop new applications more quickly in Microsoft Azure. Specifically, Monza Cloud’s AzStudio platform will drive Binary Tree’s new Innovation Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005078/en/

Innovation has always been critical to remain competitive, but today it needs to be delivered at speed, at scale and yield business results rapidly. The Binary Tree Innovation Center will develop tangible proof-of-concepts backed by proven ideation methodology, deep Microsoft Azure Cloud knowledge and expertise while leveraging AzStudio from Monza Cloud to continue powering enterprise transformations.

AzStudio makes it easy to develop new cloud applications based on standards and best practices. Its feature-rich interface lets users quickly build applications on Azure with enhanced integrated security, visual process management, and robust extensibility.

“Monza Cloud accelerates our Azure innovation lifecycles, giving developers the tools they need to bring their ideas to life quickly and consistent,” said Vincent Fournier, Chief Innovation Officer of Binary Tree. “The efficiencies gained will ultimately improve business outcomes for our customers and partners alike.”

“Technology innovation is at the heart of Binary Tree. We have a robust history of Microsoft solutions that have accelerated digital transformation for thousands of global companies,” said Ryan Niemann, President of Microsoft Cloud Solutions, Binary Tree. “We see increasing our ability to rapidly prototype and release secure end products as a critical differentiator.”

“Like us, Binary Tree is laser focused on delivering business value to customers across the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Scott Rodgers, CEO of Monza Cloud. “Together, we will deliver a unique combination of expertise and tools to make it faster and easier to adopt the cloud, while helping organizations solve complex challenges along their digital transformation journey.”

About Binary Tree

Since 1993, Binary Tree has transformed more than 8,000 global clients and 42 million users, including 7.5 million users to Office 365. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a globally preferred vendor for Office 365. Its headquarters are located outside of New York City with global offices in France, Germany, Singapore, Sweden and the U.K. Its award-winning software and services help companies modernize email, directories and applications by moving and integrating them to the Microsoft cloud. The company’s business-first approach helps plan, move and manage the transformation process from end to end so that clients can stay focused on their core businesses. Binary Tree’s experts deliver low-risk, successful IT transformations. Visit www.binarytree.com for more information.

About Monza Cloud, Inc.

As a company born in the cloud, Monza Cloud delivers cloud-centric application development solutions that address the unique needs of application and DevOps teams developing in the cloud. Monza Cloud’s AzStudio enables enterprises to standardize on cloud best practices and accelerates speed to market while improving total cost of ownership for your cloud-native applications. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monza Cloud builds development tools that support mid-market to enterprise companies in all industries. For more information visit: www.monzacloud.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005078/en/

CONTACT: Binary Tree

AmyKelly Petruzzella, 904-337-4969

Senior Director, Global Marketing

amykelly.petruzzella@binarytree.com

or

Avista PR for Monza Cloud

Erin Jones, 704-664-2170

ejones@avistapr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Binary Tree

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/17/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 07/17/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005078/en