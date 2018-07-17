AutoGravity Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2018--AutoGravity, the nation’s leading digital, car-shopping and financing platform, today announced the appointment of Alex Mallmann as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Bonifay as Chief Technology Officer. The announcement comes as the company hits a new milestone — reaching more than two-million users in less than two years since its initial product launch. Mallmann also joins the AutoGravity Board of Directors as a Member of the Board.

“Alex has the unique ability to translate vision and strategy into world-class execution, which enables a compelling customer experience,” said Benedikt Schell, Chief Experience Officer and Member of the Board of Management at Daimler Financial Services AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors at AutoGravity. “With millions of users embracing AutoGravity, the company has paved unprecedented digital roads in the industry. Under Alex’s leadership, adoption of AutoGravity’s award-winning technology is expected to accelerate exponentially.”

An automotive-industry veteran and seasoned leader with more than twenty years of experience, Mallmann most recently served as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance China. He has served in this role since 2014, navigating the company through a period of dramatic growth and digital transformation.

“AutoGravity is a transformational technology company,” said Stefan Imme, Chief Digital Officer at Volkswagen Financial Services AG and Member of the Board of Directors at AutoGravity. “We are excited to welcome Alex as CEO and Jason as CTO. I have no doubt that the greatest impact of AutoGravity on the digital car buying experience is yet to come.”

Mallmann began his career in 1998 with Mercedes-Benz in Brazil and has gained invaluable international experience in the car and truck businesses. Moreover, he has held several senior management and Managing Director positions in the Americas and Europe, serving as President and CEO for Mercedes-Benz Financial Services in Spain and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services in Portugal.

“I’m extremely excited to join the AutoGravity team and further revolutionize the digital car buying experience for customers,” said Mallmann. “This company is full of amazingly talented people, market-leading technology and unmatched momentum. With our focus on constantly exceeding the expectations of consumers, dealers and lenders, AutoGravity will become the digital standard for car buying and financing.”

Mallmann earned his undergraduate degrees in Business Administration and Management from the International University of Vienna.

New Chief Technology Officer

Jason Bonifay joined the AutoGravity leadership team in May of this year, serving as Vice President of Engineering. During that time, he developed a clear technology vision and expanded the capabilities of the engineering team. Previously, Bonifay served as VP of Development for Product and Engineering at CDK Global. He was a key member of CDK’s executive management team, responsible for engineering, product management, architecture and operations.

Prior to CDK Global, Bonifay spent more than five years as VP of Software Engineering at Bankruptcy Management Solutions (BMS), where he was directly responsible for all platform, technology and development methodology decisions. Additionally, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Propero Software, where he led the overall direction for technology, product development, marketing and business strategy.

“AutoGravity has established a reputation as a leading innovator in the automotive industry. The opportunity to provide technical leadership and drive innovative solutions during this era of rapid growth is an exciting and welcome challenge for me,” said Bonifay. “I look forward to contributing to AutoGravity’s mission to revolutionize the digital car-buying experience.”

Bonifay earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees in Engineering from Auburn University.

About AutoGravity

AutoGravity technology is revolutionizing the digital car-buying experience. Harnessing the power of the smartphone, AutoGravity’s award-winning platform empowers car shoppers with transparency, convenience and speed. Based in Irvine, California, AutoGravity partners with the world’s leading banks and financial services companies to give car buyers direct control over how they finance or lease their cars, while connecting them to a nationwide network of trusted car dealerships. Available on iOS, Android and Web, AutoGravity provides car buyers with up to four, tailored loan or lease offers in minutes. For more information, please visit www.AutoGravity.com.

