Hong Kong government outlaws Hong Kong Independence Party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The highest law enforcement agency in Hong Kong announced today that the Hong Kong Independence Party (香港獨立黨), would henceforth be outlawed.



The authorities in Hong Kong as of July 17 will no longer permit the assembly or activities of the Hong Kong Independence Party (HKIP) within the city.

The party was formed by Hong Kong expatriates living in Europe in 2014. The party represents part of the Hong Kong Independence Movement, and became an officially registered political party in the U.K. in 2015.



The slogan of the party is “Independence for Hong Kong, rejoin the Commonwealth of Nations.” The government cited regulations concerning the maintenance of national security as the reason for banning the political party.



The party's website includes the following statement:

Ever since the UK relinquished British rule in Hong Kong in 1997, China has employed various measures to undermine the autonomy promised to Hong Kong in the Sino-British Joint Declaration, reducing Hongkongers to second-class citizens in their own land. HKIP hopes to draw the world’s attention to the way China has turned its back on the Sino-British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong and how it is undermining Hong Kong’s core values and way of life on a daily basis. We support the people of Hong Kong, as a distinct national group, to seek self-determination and return to the fold of the British Commonwealth.

After the announcement was made a statement from the Hong Kong National Front (香港民族陣線), another organization advocating for Hong Kong independence, said they are not afraid of being outlawed and persecuted, because they are not registered as a political party, and are not affected by the city’s ordinances regulating political organizations.

The spokesman for the Hong Kong National Front, quoted by NewTalk, said that no matter what regulations future governments may cite, that the movement for Hong Kong’s independence would continue.