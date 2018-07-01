Chinese actress Gong Li to serve as jury president of Taiwan's 55th Golden Horse Awards   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's annual top Chinese-language awards ceremony, the Golden Horse Awards, announced July 17 that Chinese actress Gong Li (鞏俐) has been invited by director Ang Lee (李安) to lead the jury panel for this year's fest which will be held in November.

Lee, who served as jury chief of the Golden Horse Awards in 2013 and now serves as the awards' executive director, invited Gong Li to take up the same place in the jury panel for this year as she was described to be one of the most talented, influential and internationally renowned artists in Chinese movie industry.

According to the press release by the festival's organizer, Gong expressed her gratitude for the invitation, her eagerness to take on the heavy duty and her dedication to the cinematic arts.

However, just four years ago, Gong angrily departed the awards ceremony, belittling its role after she failed to win the best actress award for which she had been nominated.

Gong Li started her acting career in 1988 with the movie Red Sorghum directed by Zhang Yimou, which was awarded Golden Bear Awards at Berlinale. She then starred in several nominated movies such as Ju Dou (1990), Raise The Red Lantern (1991), and Farewell My Concubine (1993). Gong won the Best Actress Award at the Venice Film Festival for her performance in The Story of Qiu Ju (1992).

She served as jury member at the 50th Cannes Film Festival, as well as head of the jury for Berlinale, Venice and Tokyo International Film Festivals.

The 55th Golden Horse Awards Ceremony will take place on November 17 at the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei. The full lineup of nominees and the jury committee will be announced on October 1.