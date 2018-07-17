  1. Home
Taiwan President invited to Paraguay presidential inauguration

Tsai to be formally invited to Paraguay president-elect Mario Abdo Benítez’s inauguration on August 15

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/17 17:50

Abdo Benítez on election night in April 2018. (Image courtesy of Mario Abdo Benítez Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will be formally invited to attend the inauguration of Paraguay president-elect Mario Abdo Benítez on August 15, reported CNA.

Deputy head of MOFA's Latin America and Caribbean Department, Chang Chun-fei (張俊菲) said that Paraguay had extended its wish for Tsai to attend the inauguration through oral and written means, during a regular press conference today.

Chang added that an official invitation will be sent by the Paraguayan Embassy in Taiwan this afternoon.

Abdo Benítez of the center-right Colorado Party won the 2018 Paraguayan general election, beating liberal Efraín Alegre on April 22, 2018.

Tsai will be given advice from MOFA in regards to extending the international trip to visit Haiti and other diplomatic allies in Central America, according to Chang.

Paraguay has been a diplomatic ally of Taiwan since 1957.
