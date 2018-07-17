Taiwan President invited to Paraguay presidential inauguration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will be formally invited to attend the inauguration of Paraguay president-elect Mario Abdo Benítez on August 15, reported CNA.

Deputy head of MOFA's Latin America and Caribbean Department, Chang Chun-fei (張俊菲) said that Paraguay had extended its wish for Tsai to attend the inauguration through oral and written means, during a regular press conference today.

Chang added that an official invitation will be sent by the Paraguayan Embassy in Taiwan this afternoon.

Abdo Benítez of the center-right Colorado Party won the 2018 Paraguayan general election, beating liberal Efraín Alegre on April 22, 2018.

Tsai will be given advice from MOFA in regards to extending the international trip to visit Haiti and other diplomatic allies in Central America, according to Chang.

Paraguay has been a diplomatic ally of Taiwan since 1957.