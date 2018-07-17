Taiwan President urges countries to stand up against China's threats to freedom and democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) urged like-minded countries to work with Taiwan in defiance of China’s threats to freedom and democracy during a meeting with members of the European Parliament Tuesday at the Presidential Office.

The delegation, led by MEP Frank Engel, arrived in Taiwan last Saturday for a one-week visit. The delegates and Taiwanese authorities would be having discussions related to Taiwan’s economic and political development, cross-strait affairs, and security matters in the Asia Pacific, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a news release.

Speaking of China-Taiwan relations, the president remarked during the meeting that Taiwan would not be the only country facing threats from China. “I urged international society to stand with Taiwan and to defend values of democracy and freedom together.”

President Tsai reiterated that her administration has always been willing to have dialogues with Beijing, but it will not bow down to pressure. “Taiwan will preserve its sovereignty with firm determination.”

With regard to possible negotiations of a bilateral investment agreement (BIA) between Taiwan and the European Union (EU), President Tsai thanked the European Parliament for passing a resolution in May that urged the European Council to begin preliminary preparations for negotiations.

The president also emphasized that the Taiwan government would fully support the BIA as well as future bilateral exchanges and collaboration with the EU.

Pointing out that the bilateral trade values reached a record high in 2017, standing at roughly US$53 billion, the president said she has great confidence that cooperation between Taiwan and the EU would result in mutually beneficial developments moving forward.