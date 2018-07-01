ART TAICHUNG 2018 to open July 20 in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taichung in central Taiwan is preparing for the 6th annual art showcase and exhibition “ART TAICHUNG 2018” to be held from July 20 through July 22.



ART TAICHUNG is organized by the Taiwan Art Gallery Association (TAGA) with the main gallery and events being held at the Millennium Hotel and Resort in Taichung’s Xitun District. This year’s theme is “Perceptual Dimensions: Sculptures in the City.”



As with previous years, the organizers have invited an impressive array of artists from both Taiwan and abroad to showcase their works at this year’s gallery event.

With all associated galleries included, this year boasts a total 61 separate collections showcasing the works of over 300 artists. Many of the galleries are being showcased in the hotel rooms of the Millennium Hotel, providing a unique and intimate atmosphere to the exhibition.



(Image from ART TAICHUNG 2018 website)



Two guest galleries bringing works from abroad are ARTEMIS ART from Kuala Lumpur and TIMES SPACE (時代空間) from Xiamen, China.

This year’s exhibition will also offers four free seminars (in Mandarin) for artists, scholars, collectors or anyone interested in the field, with topics like “A New Dialogue on Southeast Asian Art,” “Market development and state of the field in artistic photography,” “Between the virtual and the real: Contemporary sculpture in Taiwan,” and “Taiwan’s 18th International Printmaking Biennial artists’ symposium.”

The webpage for ART TAICHUNG 2018 says:

“ART TAICHUNG is a catalyst to elevate aesthetic taste and establish ethos in the city, to create a vibrant art experience while the deep-rooted progress in the previous years has cultivated many art collectors.”

For those interested in observing modern and classic art from Asia and across the world, the event is an excellent follow up to the ART FORMOSA exhibition that took place last weekend in Taipei.



ART TAICHUNG also serves as a forum for art collectors and artists to meet and sell or purchase works.



According to the ART TAICHUNG 2018 website, the goal for this year’s event is to invigorate the art market, with the aim of “creating a distinctive international art event in Taiwan.”



(Image from ART TAICHUNG 2018 website)