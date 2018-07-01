Almost half of the public does not believe Taiwan ex-President Ma is innocent: poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Almost half the public does not believe former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) is innocent of breach of trust, according to an opinion poll by the Taiwan NextGen Foundation (台灣世代智庫).

He was charged on July 10 for criminal breach of trust due to his alleged involvement in the sale of three Kuomintang (KMT) media companies when he chaired the party.

According to the poll results released Tuesday, 67.7 percent support the Taipei District Prosecutors Office reopening the investigation into Ma’s handling of the case, while 23.4 percent oppose it.

A total of 49.3 percent of respondents did not believe in Ma’s statements he was innocent, while 39.3 percent believed him, the Liberty Times reported.

The halting of a first investigation in 2014, when Ma was still president, was the result of political interference with the judiciary, according to 47.1 percent of poll respondents. A total of 32.8 percent disagreed with that statement, while 20.1 percent did not comment.

The ex-president’s call to make public audio recordings related to the investigation received the support of 88.1 percent of poll respondents, according to the Liberty Times.

The Taiwan NextGen Foundation, which is chaired by ruling Democratic Progressive Party legislator Chen Ming-wen (陳明文), had the survey conducted on July 15 and 16. The poll resulted in 1,074 valid responses, with a margin of error of 2.99 percent.

The case at the heart of the investigation is the sale of China Television, Broadcasting Corporation of China and Central Motion Pictures Corporation to businessman Albert Yu (余建新) in a deal which reportedly caused the KMT’s Central Investment Co. NT$3.85 billion (US$130 million) in losses.

In a separate case, Ma was sentenced to four months in prison last May, possible to be commuted to a fine of NT$120,000 (US$3,900), for leaking classified information from a judicial investigation.

According to media reports, Ma could also still face investigations into a land sale related to the National Development Institute and into the takeover of a Taipei City-owned bank by the Fubon Financial Holding while he served as mayor of the capital.

Another case related to the troubled Taipei Dome construction project was closed by prosecutors last week.