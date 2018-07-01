Google Maps in Taiwan sets up Motorcycle Mode for Android   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Google Maps has recently updated its program to include a two-wheeler mode for Taiwan where there are millions of motorcycle and scooters riders.

The Internet giant, Google announced last December that it had started developing the motorcycle mode to its web mapping service Google Maps, with India as the first country to feature this function.

Motorcycle mode is expected to provide a different estimated travel time and navigation route than those recommended for drivers of cars using Google Maps. With this latest update, riders can now find more accurate routes or even shortcuts to their destination, making it easier to avoid traveling on national highways.

Starting on July 17, Android users can start using this two-wheel mode after updating the latest version of Google Maps. Though, it is not yet available on iOS phones or PC.

After India and Indonesia, Taiwan is the third country to have this latest function on Google Maps made available.