Three Philippine soldiers killed in clash with communist rebels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Violence between communist rebels and the Philippine government was reignited on Sunday, July 15 when government forces engaged in a shootout with rebels in the north of the country.



In the resulting violence, three members of the Philippine armed forces were killed by members of the New People’s Army (NPA), with losses for the rebels unreported.



A spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Lt. Col. Isagani Nato reported to the press on Monday that a firefight began at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in the mountain province of Besao.

The fighting lasted for at least three hours resulting in three dead and two wounded. Nato said there were casualties on the rebel side as well, no certainty concerning the number of dead or wounded.



Philstar reports that the rebels seized weapons from the government troops in their retreat, including a grenade launcher, two rifles, and a K3 automatic weapon.

The incident followed a previous encounter on Saturday, July 14 which resulted in two wounded AFP soldiers.

Sunstar quoted the Lt. Col. as saying that the AFP forces under the Northern Command would remain relentless in pursuing the NPA guerillas.



In April 2018, the Duterte administration signaled that the government would seek to engage in peace talks with the communist guerillas, however the chances that those talks will occur has become very unlikely after a plot to over throw the Duterte government was discovered by the AFP in early July.



With the renewed violence in in northern Luzon, and the deaths of the servicemen, a renewed military campaign to destroy the armed Maoist guerillas is increasingly likely.



The Philippines government is also engaged in wiping out an Islamist rebel movement in the far south where the siege of Marawi occurred last Summer. The wife of the newest leader of the pro-Islamic State Maute group was arrested on July 16 by the AFP, on the same day that a Maute group explosives specialist was killed in a raid.