Former Estonian president headlines Digital Innovation Forum 2018 in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former President of Estonia, Toomas Henrik Ilves will give a keynote speech at the Digital Innovation Forum 2018, lending his experience in digitization in Taipei on July 19, reported CNA.

The forum is a platform for more than 1,000 people from 21 member economics of the Asia Pacific Economic and Cooperation (APEC) forum to discuss and learn about digital innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), and scientific and financial technology.

Ilves' keynote address is titled "The Challenges And Opportunities of a Fully Digitalized World" and will draw upon his experiences as president of "the most advanced digital society in the world" according to WIRED magazine.

Ilves will be joined by a range of international keynote speakers, including Jimmy Wales of Wikipedia, Phil Libin of Evernote and David Rowan of WIRED magazine.

Panel discussions will include topics like innovative business models in a disruptive world, AI, governing a digital society, and the state blockchain in Asia will be held, drawing on dozens of subject experts.

Sophia, a social humanoid robot will also be in conversation with founder of Taiwan A.I. Labs Ethan Tu (杜奕瑾) and Phil Libin.

The event will be put on by the APEC Business Advisory Council, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea at the Taipei International Convention Center on July 19-20.