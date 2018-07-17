Israel shuts down cargo crossing into Gaza to punish Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it is closing its only cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip for several days in response to Hamas hostilities.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says Tuesday that Israel will cease transferring gas and fuel through the Kerem Shalom crossing until next week but will allow food and essential medication to cross.

Even after Hamas, Gaza's militant rulers, agreed to a cease-fire ending 24 hours of intense fighting, incendiary kites and balloons have continued to float from Gaza into Israel setting off damaging fires to farmlands.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on Gaza for over a decade in an attempt to weaken Hamas. The blockade has caused widespread economic hardship.

Israel says the naval blockade is necessary to protect its citizens from weapon smuggling.