Kim rebukes local N. Koreans for unfinished power plant

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — State media say that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has harshly reprimanded local officials over a delayed construction project.

It's Kim's second such public rebuke of officials and indicates he's struggling to improve the economy while engaging in talks with the United States over the fate of his nuclear arsenal.

The Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday that Kim expressed fury over a failure to complete the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in the northeast during a visit to the site.

It says Kim was "extremely enraged" and criticized relevant officials for not having sent a letter to him over the situation.

Earlier this month, Kim visited two factories and criticized officials for poor building maintenance, lack of expertise and other problems.