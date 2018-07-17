Taiwan, Indonesia hold 6th bilateral meeting to further New Southbound Policy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and Indonesia have been taking turns holding bilateral meetings on immigration cooperation after both parties signed MOU on September 28, 2012. This year, the sixth bilateral meeting on immigration cooperation was held by National Immigration Agency from July 9 to 13 in Taiwan. Both parties reached consensus on immigration cooperation, border security management and anti-human trafficking.

The meeting was co-hosted by Director General of National Immigration Agency Jeff Yang and Directorate General Ronny Frangky Sompie. Both parties reviewed the salient implementation of the Fifth Bilateral Meeting on Immigration Cooperation held on May 10 2017 in Bali, Indonesia. Core issues including advance alert of high-risk travelers, further expanding capacity building cooperation, and exploring the possibility of implementing automatic immigration clearance were discussed.

The agreed minute was signed by John Chen, the head of Taipei Economic and Trade Office (TETO) in Indonesia and the Robert James Bintaryo, the head of Indonesian Economic and Trade Office(IETO) to Taipei, and witnessed by Director General Jeff Yang and Director General Ronny Frangky Sompie.

The Indonesian delegation praised the measures implemented by Taiwan to protect and promote the human rights of Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan. Meanwhile, the Indonesian delegation will also keep working with TETO to enhance the human rights and safety of Taiwanese travelers and migrants in Indonesia.

The people of Taiwan and Indonesia are visiting each other’s soil more and more frequently. In 2017, over 210 thousand Taiwanese tourists visited Indonesia, ranking Taiwan 12th in the overseas visitors to Indonesia list. On the other hand, there were 180 thousand Indonesian visitors to Taiwan, ranking Indonesia 11th in the overseas visitors to Taiwan list.

To enable Taiwanese people to travel abroad with convenience and dignity, Taiwan has cooperated with the U.S. and South Korea in the matter of automatic immigration clearance. The Indonesia delegation admired the effort Taiwan has made and will explore the possibility of implementing automatic immigration clearance.

Taiwan has been ranked as Tier 1 in Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report by U.S. Department of State for nine consecutive years. As part of the New Southbound Policy, Taiwan is more than willing to share experiences with its Southeast Asian allies. Taiwan’s achievement can be shared with Indonesia. The NIA and DGI (Directorate General of Immigration, Indonesia) will keep working together to further the closer relation in the matter of immigration cooperation.