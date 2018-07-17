Taiwan’s favorite emoji revealed on World Emoji Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – July 17 is World Emoji Day and to celebrate Facebook has revealed the social media website's most popular emojis.

World Emoji Day is an unofficial holiday which has become a popular event for companies to showcase their emojis.

An emoji is a smiley or graphic representation used in electronic messages and on websites. Popular emojis include faces representing various emotions, animals and love hearts.

According to Facebook, Taiwan's most popular Facebook emoji is the "Party Popper".



(Image courtesy of Facebook)

The "Party Popper" emoji is also the most popular emoji for Japan, the Netherlands and Norway.

The "Face With Tears of Joy" is the most popular emoji for Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, U.S., U.k., and Vietnam.

"Face With Tears of Joy" is also Facebook's most popular emoji.



(Image courtesy of Facebook)

Facebook's other top emojis include "Smiling Face With Heart-Eyes", "Face Blowing a Kiss" and "Birthday Cake".

Facebook currently has over 2,800 emojis available for use, and some are more popular than others.



(Image courtesy of Facebook)

Facebook's least popular emojis include "Person Playing Water Polo", "Man in Suit Levitating" "1 Keycap Digit One" and "Mouse Face".