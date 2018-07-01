Scholars: Taiwan's Southbound Policy can improve regional stability, foster stronger alliances

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Scholars representing several think tanks held a round table discussion on the Tsai Administration’s Southbound Policy on Monday, July 16 in New Delhi at the India International Centre.



The event entitled “Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy: Importance for India and the Indo-Pacific Region” provided discussion on the opportunities and challenges facing the Tsai Administration in the region, and discussed how partner nations, India in particular, might benefit from increased engagement with Taiwan.

Consensus among scholars was that Taiwan’s increased cooperation with India and the ASEAN nations is ultimately beneficial to regional peace, and economic stability.

The India International Centre was hosting visiting scholars from Taiwan’s ASEAN Studies Center, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).



Kristy Hsun-Tzu Hsu, the program director of the Taiwan ASEAN Studies Center opened the discussion by providing an overview of the goals and policies of the Southbound Policy, as well as some examples of the increased exchanges and cooperation between India and Taiwan witnessed over the past two years.



Hsu is positive that there are many benefits to be gained by closer cooperation between Taiwan and India, especially in areas of talent cultivation, and research and development in key industries, which can further benefit the region as a whole.

CSIS Scholar Bonnie Glaser and former U.S. ambassador to Myanmar Derek Mitchell discussed how the Southbound Policy is an important means for Taiwan to avoid isolation in the region as a result of Chinese influence and obstruction.



By making more friends in the region, Taiwan is able to better temper the international situation, and this further contributes to maintaining regional peace, freedom, and open access to trade markets. The CSIS scholars also noted that these are also goals in line with U.S. policy in the Indo-Pacific.

One major obstacle to long-term success of the New Southbound Policy is China’s “One Belt, One Road” Initiative. For many countries, especially India, there are serious pros and cons to consider in pursuing cooperation with China’s project, and for many governments the attractiveness of the BRI may diminish willingness to seek closer ties with Taiwan.

The Indian chair of the meeting, Vinod Khanna, examined how India has considered the pros and cons of relations with Taiwan or China for decades, with little progress being made in either direction.



Derek Mitchell finished the discussion with a cautionary statement, saying that China will continue to obstruct Taiwan at every turn they can, and that their actions towards Taiwan mirror their coercive and threatening posture towards other nations in the region.



Mitchell says that countries of the Indo-Pacific need to seriously consider whether to fall in step with China or draw a red line so that China will understand that they do not have free reign to dominate their neighbors, according to CNA.

Offering assistance and support to Taiwan is an obvious way to make that statement to Beijing, while also serving the individual interests of nations, and the health and stability of the region as a whole.