Taiwan Foreign Minister receives Order of Distinction from Belize

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu receives Order of Distinction during trip to diplomatic ally

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/17 10:53

Wilfred Elrington (left) speaks with Joseph Wu (right). (Image courtesy of Taiwan MOFA Twitter)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was awarded the Order of Distinction by Belize Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wilfred Elrington during a visit to Taiwan's ally on July 16.

Belize's Order of Distinction is awarded to senior government officials in recognition of distinguished service.

Wu is scheduled to visit Belize during July 16-17 in an effort to deepen Taiwan's ties with the Commonwealth realm, as part of a five-day tour of El Salvador and Belize.

Wu said he was "grateful and privileged" to receive the Order of Distinction, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter.

Wu also pledged to strengthen Belize-Taiwan ties.

Wu is on his first first trip to visit Taiwan's diplomatic allies, since becoming Foreign Minister in February 2018.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on June 19 that Taiwan is committed to expanding economic and trade cooperation.
Taiwan-Belize
Joseph Wu
Taiwan diplomacy

