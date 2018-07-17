Registration for 2018 Sun Moon Lake swim in central Taiwan opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – One of the world's largest non-competitive fun swims, the 2018 Sun Moon Lake International Swimming Carnival is now open for registration, the only opportunity this year to swim in Taiwan's largest freshwater lake.

The 3,000 meter swim on September 16 will begin at the north side of the lake at Chaowu Pier (朝霧) and finish at the south end at Ita Thao Wharf Pier (伊達邵).

This year's event will be the 35th anniversary of the swim and is the region's oldest continuous event.



2017 Sun Moon Lake International Swimming Carnival. (CNA image)

The event is not a race, and swimmers are encouraged to go slow and enjoy the scenery.

Everyone over the age of 10, who is in good health, is able to participate and participants are required to arrange for their own health insurance valued to NT$200,000 (US$6,550), according to the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration.

Registration for the event opened on July 12, and will be open until the number of applications reaches 25,000. The registration system will close without notice, once the participant cap is reached.

Registration can only take place on the Puli Four-season Swimming Association website.

Registration is only permitted as a group of between three to ten people, and must include at least one Taiwanese participant.

Registration costs NT$1,000 per person and payment is made via the iBon system at 7-Eleven convenience stores, once a registration form is completed online.

Participants will be given a t-shirt and a swim cap, among other goodies.

Last year, almost 20,000 people participated in the event.

Additional information can be found at the Puli Four-season Swimming Association website.